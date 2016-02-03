UAD Software 8.5 has landed, with a guitar amp, an envelope shaper and an EQ
Three new plugins
Announced at NAMM 2016, Version 8.5 of Universal Audio's UAD Software is now available for the company's UAD-2 and Apollo hardware, and three new plugins have arrived with it.
On offer are the Marshall JMP 2203, Brainworx bx_digital V3 EQ Collection and Sonnox Oxford Envolution - click through the gallery for more details. You can find further information on the Universal Audio website.
Marshall JMP 2203
Developed by Softube and exclusive to the UAD platform, this emulates the Marshall JMP 2203 100-watt amp. Expect crunch and power.
- The world’s only authentic and licensed plug-in emulation of the classic Marshall JMP 2203 amplifier
- Unison technology for Apollo interfaces offers authentic tone, touch, and feel of original JMP 2203
- Five essential virtual microphone options
- Over 50 presets designed by legendary AC/DC engineer Tony Platt
Sonnox Oxford Envolution
Already available as a VST/AU/AAX plugin, Envolution is a frequency-dependent envelope shaper that can add presence/distance to drums, piano, guitar and any other percussive content. There are transient and sustain sections; the theory is that you can get greater control of presence in a mix than when using an EQ or compressor.
- Comprehensive control of key shaping parameters including attack, hold, and release
- Separate and frequency dependent control of transients and sustain
- Tilt/parametric targeting of frequencies
- Huge gain ranges: Transients ±24 dB; Sustain -48 dB to +24 db
- Warmth control for harmonic saturation/tone shaping
Brainworx bx_digital V3 EQ Plug-In Collection
An update to the bx_digital V2 EQ plugin, version 3 adds a dynamic EQ section, revised filters and a proportional Q mode.
- Precise Mid/Side mastering processor and EQ with expanded feature set
- Comprehensive controls for stereo and Mid/Side panorama, levels, and stereo width
- EQ features extended frequency range, proportional Q bandwidth, and Auto-solo function for critical listening application
- Revamped Dynamic EQ/De-esser section
- Gain Scale feature for artifact-free alternative to Dry / Wet processing