UAD Software 8.5 has landed, with a guitar amp, an envelope shaper and an EQ

Announced at NAMM 2016, Version 8.5 of Universal Audio's UAD Software is now available for the company's UAD-2 and Apollo hardware, and three new plugins have arrived with it.

On offer are the Marshall JMP 2203, Brainworx bx_digital V3 EQ Collection and Sonnox Oxford Envolution - click through the gallery for more details. You can find further information on the Universal Audio website.