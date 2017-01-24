The best new music software of NAMM 2017

NAMM 2017: While we can fully understand why many developers choose to launch their music software online at a time of their choosing, it’s good to see that new desktop and mobile products are still being showcased on the NAMM Show floor.

This year’s show witnessed updates to several DAWs, and an iOS favourite found its way on to the Mac. And, of course, there were new plugins to talk about, too.

Here, then, are our top music software picks - the products that generated the most buzz in Anaheim and we’re keenest to install. Let’s start with our best in show winner: Bitwig Studio 2...

Bitwig is aiming to take its DAW out of its Ableton Live-shaped shadow with the launch of version 2, which promises a reworked and more powerful modulation system, enhanced hardware integration, new devices and more.

Running on a Microsoft Surface Studio at the show and hooked up to modular gear to demonstrate its new potential, Bitwig Studio 2 feels like a genuine alternative to many of its more established rivals. Expect it to land on 28 February.

Read Bitwig Studio 2 first look