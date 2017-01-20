NAMM 2017: Create "aggressive new sounds" with the Waverazor synth

NAMM 2017: The interface might have a bit of an '80s thing going on, but Media Overkill's Waverazor is billed as a futuristic synth that can "splice waveforms into aggressive new sounds".

Full details are still to come, but the developer says: "The patent-pending oscillator design utilises a new form of synthesis to produce biting leads, glitched-out basses, cinematic pads and everything in between. Twist and torture every parameter of sound using a central oscilloscope for precise waveform creation. Morph multiple parameters at once using an array of performance controllers."

The sounds in the video above indicate that this is certainly a synth with some serious bite. It'll be available for PC, Mac and Linux in VST/AU/AAX formats.

We hear that Waverazor will be available on 1 March priced at $75. Sign up for updates on the Media Overkill website.