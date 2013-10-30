SubBass at Production Expo 2013

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: SubBass Academy of Electronic Music started over 12 years ago teaching DJ courses to up and coming DJ's in London in the back of a small record shop. SubBass grew rapidly, moving to a bigger studio and adding Music Production Courses and Online Courses to the rosta.

SubBass Academy has since grown into one of the most respected Music Production and DJ schools in the world, with students coming from all over the globe to experience a broad range of practical based training in small class sizes (four students per course) from experienced and highly 'deckstrous' masters of sound, including D.Ramirez, Glimpse, Tom Demac, Chris Mounter and Graeme Lloyd.

SubBass instructors are all currently working at the top of the dance music scene, so you are learning from people with the most up to date knowledge and the right contacts. SubBass also hosts regular club nights and runs two record labels to help students get into the industry, get gigs and get their tracks released.

Whether you want to learn for your own enjoyment or to make a career as a DJ or producer, SubBass has a DJ or Music Production Course suitable in their London studio or online.

SubBass DJ's have gone on to play all over the world for clubs like fabric, Ministry of Sound, Pacha, Cable, Egg, Cargo, Brixton Academy, Space Ibiza, Amnesia Ibiza, Sankeys and many more.

SubBass producers have released on record labels such as Hot Creations, Wiggle, Vitalik, Toolroom, Catwash, Baroque, Kult, Shiva De-lab, Maquina Music, Pink Rabbit, Armada Music, Global Underground and many more.

Courses

With experienced industry heavyweights as instructors, very small class sizes, two record labels and regular club nights. SubBass is the right choice for people wanting to make it in the dance music industry.

SubBass has a range of Ableton and Logic Music Production Courses on offer in their London studio suitable for everyone from beginner to advanced levels.

SubBass also has a range of DJ Courses on offer, covering everything from vinyl to digital, that are also suitable for beginners through to advanced levels.

Can't make it to the studio in London? Then an Online Course is a great way of learning from home.

SubBass Online

Students' experience at SubBass

In the studio with Glimpse

