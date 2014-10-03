New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (October 2014)

You can find the best reviews of the latest DAWS, plugins, ROMplers, hardware synths, interfaces and other music-making software and hardware in MusicRadar's excellent sister magazines Computer Music and Future Music.

Here, we've gathered all of the reviews originally published in Computer Music 209 and Future Music 284 and featured on the site throughout September. Browse through the gallery to see the gear covered, the scores it received and for links to the full reviews.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"As affordable an SSL 4000 channel strip emulation as you're likely to find - albeit only the dynamics section - DYN4000 delivers the sonic goods."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: OverTone DSP DYN4000 review

(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 209)