New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (October 2014)
OverTone DSP DYN4000
You can find the best reviews of the latest DAWS, plugins, ROMplers, hardware synths, interfaces and other music-making software and hardware in MusicRadar's excellent sister magazines Computer Music and Future Music.
Here, we've gathered all of the reviews originally published in Computer Music 209 and Future Music 284 and featured on the site throughout September. Browse through the gallery to see the gear covered, the scores it received and for links to the full reviews.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As affordable an SSL 4000 channel strip emulation as you're likely to find - albeit only the dynamics section - DYN4000 delivers the sonic goods."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: OverTone DSP DYN4000 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 209)
MeldaProduction MDrummer 5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Occupying a sub-category of its own, this virtual drum system combines a novel and powerful groove engine with great sounds."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MDrummer 5 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 209)
VirSyn Tera Synth
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A few niggles aside, Tera Synth is admirably easy to use, super flexible, sonically superlative and highly recommended."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: VirSyn Tera Synth review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 209)
audioD3CK Krucz
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An excellent, affordable limiter/compressor that could be an absolute killer when that elusive brickwall option gets worked in."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: audioD3CK Krucz review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 209)
Ample Sound Ample Bass P
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Ample Bass P is as good a virtual Fender Precision as we've ever come across, elevated above the competition by its flexible interface and impressively detailed soundbank."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ample Sound Ample Bass P review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 209)
Applied Acoustics Systems String Studio VS-2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For plucked strings, String Studio VS-2 is the daddy, particularly with its effects, but it's limited and expensive for what it is."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Applied Acoustics Systems String Studio VS-2 review
BUY: Applied Acoustics Systems String Studio VS-2 currently available from:
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 209)
Sugar Bytes Egoist
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A brilliant music sketchpad and a fun and intuitive groove builder, Egoist is a unique instrument, but it's a little selfish in its dealings with host DAWs and other apps."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sugar Bytes Egoist review
BUY: Sugar Bytes Egoist currently available from:
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 209)
Samplephonics Dirty Modular
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The strength of Dirty Modular lies in its wicked library of waveforms and general sound quality, which just about earn the ticket price."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Samplephonics Dirty Modular review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 209)
PreSonus Capture for iPad
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Studio One owners looking for a simple multitrack capture-and-transfer solution should obviously be interested, but even they're likely to be disappointed by the lack of functionality."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PreSonus Capture for iPad review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 209)
Alesis Vortex Wireless
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Thanks to wireless functionality, the Vortex now feels like the product it always should have been. Stand up, strap on and rock out!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis Vortex Wireless review
BUY: Alesis Vortex Wireless currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 209)
iMusicAlbum AltiSpace
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"AltiSpace makes for a superb add-on to any mobile DAW at a very fair price indeed."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iMusicAlbum AltiSpace review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 209)
Tone2 Electra2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Odd high-frequency behaviour and a few other issues slightly let down an otherwise solid, versatile synth with a big sound."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tone2 Electra2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 209)
MeeBlip anode
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's the ideal entry-level monosynth, and its open source architecture only sweetens the deal!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeeBlip anode review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 283)
NI Session Horns Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Session Horns Pro is an excellent way to get realistic sounding horns in many musical styles."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: NI Session Horns Pro review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 283)
Brainworx bx_refinement
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An extremely useful tool for fixing harsh-sounding audio with a few excellent tricks up its sleeve."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Brainworx bx_refinement review
BUY: Brainworx bx_refinement currently available from:
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 283)
Spitfire Audio Martyn Ware - No Illegal Connections
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Resonates with Martyn's legendary analogue synth know-how and it's easy to make his sounds your own."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio Martyn Ware - No Illegal Connections review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 283)
Dave Smith Instruments Pro 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A ridiculously versatile mono/ paraphonic synth. Without doubt a great investment."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dave Smith Instruments Pro 2 review
BUY: Dave Smith Instruments Pro 2 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 284)