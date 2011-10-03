New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (October 2011)
IK Multimedia Black 76 (€90)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Black 76 delivers the all-buttons-in character especially well. No plug-in has totally nailed the sound of the 1176 hardware, but IK's Black 76 comes very close.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia Black 76
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 169)
Native Instruments VC 76 (€99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Overall, despite the niggles, this is a good emulation with some useful extras.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments VC 76
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 169)
Wizdom Music SampleWiz (£6.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“SampleWiz is a winner. If we wanted for anything, it would be multi-sampling. However, that might compromise the instrument's immediacy, and that simply wouldn't do.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wizdom Music SampleWiz
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 169)
Big Fish Audio RiG: Urban Workstation (£129)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Overall, we feel that the patches could incorporate the onboard effects better, and with the exception of the drum sounds and synth patches, there's little here that's explicitly 'urban'. Even so, the underlying sample set is pretty good.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Big Fish Audio RiG: Urban Workstation
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 169)
Fingerlab DM1 (£3.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“At present the omissions make DM1 more of a casual plaything than a serious proposition. We can't deny that we had fun with it, though.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fingerlab DM1
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 169)
Elektron Octatrack DPS-1 (€1240)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Elektron's reimagining results in a unique approach to sample-based composition and performance.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Elektron Octatrack DPS-1
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 244)
Allen & Heath Xone:DB4 (£2,042)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Pretty much the ultimate mixer. Once you've mastered it you can really steal the show.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Allen & Heath Xone:DB4
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 244)
Rupert Neve Designs Portico 5017 (£954)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Quality tones in software with plenty of tweakability.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rupert Neve Designs Portico 5017
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 244)
Korg Wavedrum Mini (£299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Slimming down the feature set loses a large part of the Wavedrum's appeal.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Wavedrum Mini
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 244)
Alesis Performance Pad Pro (£229)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It sounds okay and the drum machine is a bonus, but it's too basic to wear the 'pro' badge.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis Performance Pad Pro
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 244)
Vengeance-Sound Mastering Suite: Stereo Bundle (£85)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“From subtle enhancement to ultra-wide weirdness, this plug-in caters for all stereo situations.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vengeance Mastering Suite: Stereo Bundle
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 244)
Behringer Truth B1031A (£230)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A quality set of active monitors at a breakthrough price. Thoroughly recommended for the money.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Behringer Truth B1031A Active Monitors
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 244)
Cockos Reaper 4 ($65)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Reaper is a genuine alternative to more blinged-out DAWs, and it continues to improve at a scarily rapid pace.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cockos Reaper 4
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 170)
Spitfire Audio Albion Orchestral Library (£349)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Great-sounding and diverse orchestral samples at a wallet-pleasing price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio Albion Orchestral Library
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 244)
Native Instruments Kontakt 5 (€379)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A good update rather than a mind-blowing one, but taken as a whole, Kontakt is still the ultimate sampler.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Kontakt 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 170)
