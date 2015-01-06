New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (January 2015)
Korg Volca Sample
"It's not without its faults, but the Sample's workflow is exceptionally fun and fluid. Another winner."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Volca Sample review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 286)
Teenage Engineering Oplab
"A useful and interesting tool, but limited by its lack of lower-level control and tweaking potential."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Teenage Engineering Oplab review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 286)
audioD3ck ST-R-I-P
"ST-R-I-P overcomes its somewhat fiddly interface to deliver 'desk-style' vibe and sounds at a bargain price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: audioD3ck ST-R-I-P review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 212)
JZ HH1
"A cut above the standard stage fare with a vocal response that leaves little need for EQ and filtering."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JZ HH1 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 286)
M-Audio M3-8 monitors
"A good balance of price and sound quality that uses a format rarely seen at this end of the market."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio M3-8 monitors review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 286)
XILS-lab DeeS
"Very successful as a niche problem-solving tool, but not versatile enough to work as an all-purpose, everyday de-esser."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XILS-lab DeeS review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 212)
iZotope Ozone 6
"Yup, Ozone's still the greatest software mastering system money can buy. The Advanced version rules, and the standard version is an absolute bargain."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope Ozone 6 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 212)
Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2S
"It's just the right size to fit in a Christmas stocking; time to drop some hints."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2S review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 212)
Reloop RHP-10 Mono
"Go on, go back to mono. You just might like it."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Reloop RHP-10 Mono review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 286)
Samson Meteorite
MusicRadar’s verdict:
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Samson Meteorite review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 286)
AMS Neve AMS RMX16 Digital Reverb
"Almost all of its worth may come from only two of its algorithms, but the RMX16 is an accurate recreation of an 80s classic."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AMS Neve AMS RMX16 Digital Reverb review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 212)
Steinberg Groove Agent 4
"GA 4 is so well-improved they could have renamed it. It's an impressive, powerful and versatile solution for drum tracks of all kinds."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg Groove Agent 4 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 212)
Focusrite Saffire Pro 26
"A well-considered feature set, allied to quick set-up and impressive flexibility, at a compelling price."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Focusrite Saffire Pro 26 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 286)
Samson Resolv RXA6
"An affordable, decent performing set of powered monitors with a ribbon tweeter and a 6-inch woofer."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Samson Resolv RXA6 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 286)
NI Traktor Kontrol S8
"Possibly the best DJ controller out there, but you'll want some extra gear to get the most out of it."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: NI Traktor Kontrol S8 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 286)
Moog Werkstatt-Ø1 synth kit
"The classic Moog sound in a hackable, easily accessible package - what's not to like?"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Moog Werkstatt-Ø1 synth kit review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 287)
Patchworks Conductr
"Conductr is a great looking, well- behaved and very usable controller for the Live user with an iPad."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Patchworks Conductr review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 287)
iConnectMIDI4+ Lightning Edition
MusicRadar’s verdict:
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iConnectMIDI4+ Lightning Edition review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 287)
E-RM Brightside
"An idea so straightforward you wonder why no one's thought of it before - no doubt the answer to some Elektron users' prayers!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: E-RM Brightside review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 287)
Prodipe 3000 Series Headphones
"Though you wouldn't want to rely on them for mixing, the 3000 Series are ideal for monitoring."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Prodipe 3000 Series Headphones review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 287)