Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2S review

Mini Kaoss Pad gets a sampler

  • £143
  • €202
  • $200

The main clue to the KP2S' upgraded innards is the matte black finish

Our Verdict

It's just the right size to fit in a Christmas stocking; time to drop some hints.

Pros

  • Same great design and features at the Mini-KP2, but now with added sampler.

Cons

  • Not a lot.

Korg has finally brought out the update to its Mini Kaoss Pad range. The Mini-KP2S features a sampler (that's what the S stands for) and now feels like a proper useful bit of kit.

"Now you have a hand-held vocoder at your disposal"

Replacing the MP3 playback, the sampler allows you to record a signal via either the line-in or built-in mic, so now you have a hand-held vocoder at your disposal.

Everything else is the same as the Mini-KP2: number of FX, collection of pre-loaded loops, storage, etc. All except the finish, which is now a sexy matte black polycarbonate.