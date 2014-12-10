Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2S review

It's just the right size to fit in a Christmas stocking; time to drop some hints.

Korg has finally brought out the update to its Mini Kaoss Pad range. The Mini-KP2S features a sampler (that's what the S stands for) and now feels like a proper useful bit of kit.

"Now you have a hand-held vocoder at your disposal"

Replacing the MP3 playback, the sampler allows you to record a signal via either the line-in or built-in mic, so now you have a hand-held vocoder at your disposal.

Everything else is the same as the Mini-KP2: number of FX, collection of pre-loaded loops, storage, etc. All except the finish, which is now a sexy matte black polycarbonate.