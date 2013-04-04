New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (April 2013)
Vengeance-Sound Essential FX Bundle
Every month MusicRadar's sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent gear reviews.
In this gallery we've collected the latest plug-in, DAW, DJ gear, app, synth and other music-making hardware reviews to have passed through their hallowed pages.
All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 188/189 and Future Music issue 263.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great sound and impressive price, but Essential FX offers little functionality that you probably don't already have."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vengeance-Sound Essential FX Bundle review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 188)
Steinberg Cubasis
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"GarageBand might not be as powerful, but it's certainly in the same ballpark at less than a tenth the price. However, Cubasis now has an ace up its sleeve in the form of well-implemented Audiobus support, making it a great option if you want to create a multi-app iPad studio."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg Cubasis review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 188)
Best Service Cinematique Instruments 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Not every one is a hit, but there's still an abundance of original, intriguing and well-produced patches."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Best Service Cinematique Instruments 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 188)
Arturia iMini
MusicRadar’s verdict:
This would be a terrific Minimoog emulation at any price, but it's a steal for what you pay. It's too bad it doesn't integrate easily with most other apps, but if you're a live performer or a Tabletop user who's longing to add the classic Moog sound to your iOS rig, you'd be nuts not to buy it."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia iMini review
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Sonokinetic Da Capo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There are plenty of orchestral libraries on the market already, but this is yet another that demands attention."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonokinetic Da Capo review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 188)
Ableton Live 9
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A fantastic update that refines and builds upon the creative features that Live is best at."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ableton Live 9 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 263)
Ableton Push
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"All hype aside, Push is a fantastic tactile interface for programming. For working with MIDI in Live, Push is pretty-much unbeatable."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ableton Push review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 263)
Blue Mikey Digital
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you want to record stereo sound on your iOS device, you can use a pair of mics with an appropriate audio interface such as the Tascam iU2, but if you're looking for a neat and extremely compact portable solution, Mikey Digital could be the way to go."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blue Mikey Digital review
Akai MPC Studio
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The hardware has a few downsides but its size, price, and improving software makes it a winner."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai MPC Studio review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 263)
Native Instruments The Giant
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An interesting addition to your piano armoury, especially if you head straight for Cinematic."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments The Giant review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 263)
Looptrotter SA2RATE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A useful tool for recreating that old vintage sounding saturation and valve-style distortion in the mix."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Looptrotter SA2RATE review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 263)
Samplr
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"At such a low price, Samplr is a must-have."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Samplr review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 263)
Pro Audio DSP Dynamic Spectrum Mapper V2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"DSM V2 is one of those quasi-magical plugins, destined to become a studio classic. Flexible, powerful and effective."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pro Audio DSP Dynamic Spectrum Mapper V2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 189)
Waves Element
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A rather basic virtual analogue synth with a great sound and just enough interesting features to make us want more for our money."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves Element review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 189)
Universal Audio Precision K-Stereo Ambience Recovery
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"On the right kind of material, K-Stereo Ambience Recovery is an impressive stereo/ambience adjustment tool."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Precision K-Stereo Ambience Recovery review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 189)
Kuassa Amplifikation Vermilion
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Sonically lifelike, easy to use and incredibly good value, Amplifikation Vermilion is a real winner."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kuassa Amplifikation Vermilion review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 189)
XILS-lab LX122 Premium
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The best virtual Leslie we've come across to date, LX122 Premium is another brilliant effects bargain from XILS-lab."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XILS-lab LX122 Premium review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 189)
IK Multimedia T-rackS CS Grand
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"T-RackS itself sounds as great as ever, and the Custom Shop makes it fabulously flexible - can you resist buying them all?"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia T-rackS CS Grand review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 189)
Kush Audio Clariphonic DSP
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With its deliberately restrictive controls and idiosyncratic style, this plugin requires a new approach but sounds brilliant."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kush Audio Clariphonic DSP review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 189)
Toontrack The Blues EZX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're after some properly old-fashioned drum sounds, for whatever musical purpose, these highly playable, sonically authentic kits are the real deal."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack The Blues EZX review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 189)
Synthogy Ivory II: American Concert D
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We might go so far as to say it's the best sampled piano we've ever heard, and at this price, any serious digital pianist needs to check it out at the earliest opportunity."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Synthogy Ivory II: American Concert D review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 189)
Akai Professional iMPC
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"iMPC is certainly fun to throw beats together with, but it's all very 'short range', and with the exception of the excellent bundled samples, nothing really sets it apart from the many other grooveboxes and mini-DAWs in the App Store."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai Professional iMPC review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 189)
ESI Gigaport HD+
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is a tidy little package for anyone after plenty of outputs on a budget."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ESI Gigaport HD+ review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 189)
MeldaProduction MStereoSpread
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"MStereoSpread offers a novel take on stereo spreading, but getting the most out of it requires a reasoned approach."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MStereoSpread review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 189)
A Tasty Pixel Audiobus
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Audiobus is a genuine game-changer. Hopefully some sort of MIDI sync setup and the ability to save setups are on the way, but as it stands, this a truly essential app for any iOS musician."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: A Tasty Pixel Audiobus review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 189)
Sound Radix Pi
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Wielded with due care and attention, Pi can certainly improve your mixes. Many will find it unpredictable, though."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sound Radix Pi review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 189)
Waves REDD
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Both useful and interesting, the REDD plugins bring the authentic sounds of vintage consoles to modern DAWs."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves REDD review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 189)
Harmonicdog MultiTrack DAW 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Competition among iOS DAWs is only going to get hotter, but the MultiTrack DAW offers ease of use and value for money."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Harmonicdog MultiTrack DAW 3 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 189)
Eowave Ribbon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's not the smoothest design we've seen, but Eeowave nonetheless deserves praise for the Ribbon's idiosyncratic concept and functionality."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eowave Ribbon review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 264)
Akai MAX49
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A feature-packed controller with its eyes on the past, present and future, all at once."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai MAX49 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 264)
iZotope Insight
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Powerful, intuitive and awesomely geeky, it's a must for pros, but overkill for the average muso."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope Insight review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 264)
Brainworx bx_limiter
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An excellent low-latency plug-in limiter that does far more than its name implies."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Brainworx bx_limiter review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 264)
Fostex PM641 Monitors
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A practical nearfield monitoring choice - if you're up for a three-way, these won't disappoint."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fostex PM641 Monitors review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 264)
