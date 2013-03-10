Blue Mikey Digital review

If you want to record stereo sound on your iOS device, you can use a pair of mics with an appropriate audio interface such as the Tascam iU2, but if you're looking for a neat and extremely compact portable solution, Mikey Digital could be the way to go.

Apple's iPads and the like have a built-in mic, but it's mono and perhaps not completely suited for serious recording. However, if you fancy recording in stereo on your iOS device, not to worry: Blue has come up with the Mikey Digital, a stereo mic based on their original Mikey but with built-in preamp and A/D conversion for connection to the old-style 30-pin dock.

In Use

Not just a microphone, the Mikey Digital also has a 3.5mm line input so you can plug in stereo sound sources, and comes with a standard jack adaptor so you can plug your guitar in. It also has a USB connection, so you can keep a power charger connected.

The two capsules can be rotated through 230 degrees and there are three gain settings - auto, quiet and loud - plus overload LEDs to allow you to get the best recording possible.

Recording into GarageBand, we find that the mic captures vocals and acoustic guitar with sharp sound quality, and can handle loud sounds with ease. The guitar connection also lets you plug in to amp sims such as AmpliTube, making the Mikey Digital a useful all-round companion for a guitarist with an iOS device.