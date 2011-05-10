New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (April 2011)
Nomad Factory Magnetic ($129)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's not the last word in tape emulation, but as a tasty analogue thickening agent, Magnetic really shines.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nomad Factory Magnetic
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 164)
Softube TSAR-1 (£209)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's not the most flexible reverb we've used, but when it comes to pure quality of sounds, TSAR-1 is up there with the best.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Softube TSAR-1
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 164)
eaReckon EAReverb (€129)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“We've heard countless quality reverb plug-in, but EAReverb's natural sound and neat interface fully justify its existence.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: eaReckon EAReverb
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 164)
Sonic Charge Bitspeek ($35)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A terrifically fun little plug-in that you simply have to try - it could even be the next big thing in overt vocal processing.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonic Charge Bitspeek
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 164)
Overloud TH2 (£203)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Overloud has brought TH2 up to current guitar amp sim standards, and in some respects exceeded them.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Overloud TH2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 164)
Apple GarageBand for iPad (£2.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An excellent iPad DAW that's both forward-thinking and very traditional. We're looking forward to version 2 already.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: GarageBand for iPad
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 164)
Leisuresonic SynthTronica (£2.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“SynthTronica takes you to places that other iPad synths don't and is well worth getting your hands on.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Leisuresonic SynthTronica
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 164)
Native Instruments Traktor Pro 2 (€199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Traktor is now officially a DJing monster with more performance options than ever before.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Traktor Pro 2
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 239)
Pioneer DDJ-T1 (£899)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An effective and powerful controller but one that lacks the future-proof features that would justify the price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer DDJ-T1
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 239)
RME Fireface UFX (£1649)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A convergence of flexibility, usability and sound which even RME will find hard to surpass.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: RME Fireface UFX
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 239)
Tascam DP-03 Digital Portastudio (£439)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A compact, straightforward, great-sounding recording and mixing machine.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tascam DP-03 Digital Portastudio
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 341)
