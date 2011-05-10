New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (April 2011)

Analogue tape might be practically obsolete, but its sound isn't

Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

We’ve collated the latest plug-ins, synths, DJing products, mics, apps, keyboards and other gear to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music and Future Music’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 164, Future Music issue 239 and Guitarist issue 341 and published on MusicRadar throughout April.

Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Nomad Factory Magnetic

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“It's not the last word in tape emulation, but as a tasty analogue thickening agent, Magnetic really shines.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Nomad Factory Magnetic

(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 164)