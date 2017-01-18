NAMM 2017: Universal Audio's Apollo Twin MkII promises better sound and more functionality

NAMM 2017: Universal Audio's Apollo Twin was an easy sell - high-quality I/O meets access to the acclaimed library of UAD DSP-powered plugins in a portable package - and we suspect that there'll be plenty of takers for the new MkII version as well.

Available with Solo, Duo or new Quad Core processing, this 2-in/6-out interface features redesigned A/D and D/A conversion that's said to deliver increased dynamic range and ultra-low THD. The Unison technology on the dual mic preamps and front-panel DI is designed to ape the sound of a selection of famous solid-state preamps, guitar amps and stompboxes from the likes of Neve, API and Fender.

There's improved monitor functionality in comparison to the original Twin, and Universal Audio's Realtime Analog Classics UAD plugin bundle comes as standard.

Street prices for the Apollo Twin MkII are expected to be $699 (Solo), $899 (Duo), and $1,299 (Quad). Find out more on the Universal Audio website.

Universal Audio Apollo Twin MkII features