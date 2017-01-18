NAMM 2017: Universal Audio's Apollo Twin MkII promises better sound and more functionality

NAMM 2017: Universal Audio's Apollo Twin was an easy sell - high-quality I/O meets access to the acclaimed library of UAD DSP-powered plugins in a portable package - and we suspect that there'll be plenty of takers for the new MkII version as well.
Available with Solo, Duo or new Quad Core processing, this 2-in/6-out interface features redesigned A/D and D/A conversion that's said to deliver increased dynamic range and ultra-low THD. The Unison technology on the dual mic preamps and front-panel DI is designed to ape the sound of a selection of famous solid-state preamps, guitar amps and stompboxes from the likes of Neve, API and Fender.
There's improved monitor functionality in comparison to the original Twin, and Universal Audio's Realtime Analog Classics UAD plugin bundle comes as standard.
Street prices for the Apollo Twin MkII are expected to be $699 (Solo), $899 (Duo), and $1,299 (Quad). Find out more on the Universal Audio website.
Universal Audio Apollo Twin MkII features
- Desktop 2x6 Thunderbolt audio interface for Mac and Windows with next-generation 24-bit/192 kHz audio conversion
- Available UAD-2 QUAD, DUO, or SOLO Core Processing for tracking through vintage compressors, EQs, tape machines, mic preamps, and guitar amp plug-ins with near-zero latency*
- Unison technology offers stunning models of classic tube and transformer-based preamps, guitar amps, and stompboxes
- Built-in talkback mic for communication with studio talent and recording slate cues
- Improved monitor functionality including monitor remote functions and Mono, Mute, DIM, and ALT monitor controls
- 2 premium Unison mic/line preamps; 2 line outputs; front-panel Hi-Z instrument input and headphone output
- 2 digitally controlled analog monitor outputs for full resolution at all listening levels
- Up to 8 channels of additional digital input via Optical TOSLINK connection
- Includes Realtime Analog Classics UAD plug-in bundle, featuring Legacy versions of the LA-2A Classic Audio Leveler, 1176LN Limiting Amplifier, and Pultec EQP-1A Program Equalizer, plus Softube Amp Room Essentials, Raw Distortion, 610-B Tube Preamp & EQ, and more
- Runs UAD Powered Plug-Ins via VST, Audio Units, RTAS, & AAX 64 in all major DAWs