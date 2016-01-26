NAMM 2016: Roland Virtual Sonics promises "cloud-based virtual instruments"

NAMM 2016: Roland has a new collaborator in the shape of Seattle-based Virtual Sonics, a software, services and media solutions provider.

The two companies are set to work together on the Roland Virtual Sonics project, which we're told "represents the next wave in the evolution of modern music creation and was developed to solve several challenges present in the current music creation landscape."

Sounds great, but what does that mean for you and me? Well, we're told that we can expect the partnership to deliver called something called Roland Cloud in Summer 2016, this being "a cloud-based suite of high-fidelity instruments, connected services and software for modern music creators and producers."

Again, that's not very specific, but it seems that you're going to be able to use these instruments within your DAW, and that there are collaboration and community elements to this as well.

We're hoping to find out more soon, and you can register for updates on the Roland Cloud website.