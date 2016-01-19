NAMM 2016: Roland announces Jazz Chorus Bluetooth speaker

NAMM 2016: We've already seen Marshall release its own amp-styled Bluetooth speaker, and now Roland has done the same.

Featuring a Jazz Chorus-inspired design, the JC-01 promises "clear and natural sound in a rugged design that will stand up to years of everyday mobile use". There's a built-in rechargeable battery and stereo speakers, plus a 3-band EQ for tonal adjustment.

As well as the Bluetooth connectivity option, there's also an audio input, plus a speakerphone option that enables hands-free smartphone usage.

The JC-01 will be available from February priced at £149. Find out more on the Roland website.