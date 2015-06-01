Marshall reveals Kilburn Bluetooth portable speaker

Image 1 of 2 Marshall Kilburn Image 2 of 2 Marshall Kilburn

Marshall's latest stride into the lifestyle market comes in the form of the unusually named Kilburn, the company's first portable active speaker.

Available in black or cream finishes, the Kilburn features a four-inch woofer and two 3/4-inch tweeters, plus Bluetooth connectivity and a 3.5mm input, and offers up to 20 hours of built-in battery life at 50% volume.

Appropriately enough, Marshall reckons the Kilburn is one of the loudest speakers in its class, but a leather strap and 3kg weight make it easy to cart around, while the top panel is faithful to Marshall's traditional control panels, with knobs for volume, bass and treble, plus buttons for source/wake and pair.

The Marshall Kilburn is available now for £219 from Marshall Headphones.