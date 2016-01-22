NAMM 2016: M-Audio updates M-Track and MIDIsport audio and MIDI interfaces

NAMM 2016: M-Audio has updated its M-Track range of audio interfaces, which now includes five models. There are a couple of new MIDISport MIDI interfaces, too.
Each of the interfaces offers a different I/O configuration, and all of them will be available in the second quarter of 2016.
M-Track Hub, £50
USB monitoring interface with built-in 3-port hub
- Studio-quality audio with 24-bit resolution on playback
- (2) Balanced 1/4-inch main outputs with dedicated large metal level control
- Powers three separate USB MIDI devices
- Headphone out with independent level control
M-Track Solo, £85
24/192 USB-C high speed 2x2 audio interface
- 24bit/192kHz resolution for professional recording and monitoring
- (1) Dedicated XLR/TRS combo input and (1) dedicated instrument input—perfect for solo artists
- USB-C high-speed audio interface (compatible w/USB-A) with zero-latency monitoring with
- USB/Direct Balance control
- Headphone out with independent level control
Included software
- AIR Creative Collection FX (20 World Class FX AU/VST plugins as made famous by Pro Tools®)
- Ableton Live Lite
- AIR Strike
- AIR Xpand!2
- AIR Mini Grand
M-Track 22, £100
24/192 USB-C high speed 2x2 audio interface
- 24bit/192kHz resolution for professional recording and monitoring
- Switch between (2) XLR/TRS combo inputs or (2) instrument inputs on the fly with auto sensing
- front and real panel jacks
- 5-pin MIDI Input/output for connecting all external MIDI gear
- USB-C high-speed audio interface (compatible w/USB-A) with zero-latency monitoring with
- USB/Direct Balance control
Included software
- AIR Creative Collection FX (20 World Class FX AU/VST plugins as made famous by Pro Tools)
- Ableton Live Lite
- AIR Strike
- AIR Xpand!2
- AIR Mini Grand
M-Track 84, £210
24/192 USB-C high speed 8x4 audio interface
- 24bit/192kHz resolution for professional recording and monitoring
- (4) XLR/TRS combo inputs, (2) instrument inputs, with dedicated pre-amps for maximum recording control
- (2) 1/4-inch Headphone outputs with independent source select switches (1/2 or 3/4) and level controls for recording 2 musicians with 2 separate mixes
- USB-C high-speed audio interface (compatible w/USB-A) with zero-latency monitoring with
- USB/Direct balance control
Included software
- AIR Creative Collection FX (20 World Class FX AU/VST plugins as made famous by Pro Tools)
- Ableton Live Lite
- AIR Strike
- AIR Xpand!2
- AIR Mini Grand
M-Track 1212, £280
32/192 12-in/12 Out USB-C high speed audio interface
- 32-bit 192kHz studio-quality audio, raises the performance bar for elite audio interfaces
- Switch between (2) XLR/TRS combo inputs or (2) instrument inputs on the fly
- Fully expand your recording session with the smallest footprint with the (2) included DB25 8-channel TRS connectors for connecting 8 line-level inputs and outputs
- Control Panel application built from the ground up for engineers and producers creating mix groups, and routing sub mixes
Included software
- AIR Creative Collection FX (20 World Class FX AU/VST plugins as made famous by Pro Tools)
- Ableton Live Lite
- AIR Strike
- AIR Xpand!2
- AIR Mini Grand
MIDISport Hub 2x2, £50
2x2 MIDI Interface with USB Hub
- 3-port USB 3.0 powered hub
- 2x2 MIDI I/O
- Merge/Standalone operation
- Bus-powered when not using the hub
- 4 dedicated signal LEDs show when MIDI information is sent and received
MIDISport Hub 4x4, £90
4x4 MIDI Interface with USB Hub
- 3-port USB 3.0 Powered Hub
- 4x4 MIDI I/O
- Bus-powered when not using the hub
- 8 dedicated signal LEDs show when MIDI information is sent and received
- Rugged metal chassis stands up to abuse in studio or on the road