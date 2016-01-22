NAMM 2016: M-Audio updates M-Track and MIDIsport audio and MIDI interfaces

The M-Track range now contains five audio interfaces.

NAMM 2016: M-Audio has updated its M-Track range of audio interfaces, which now includes five models. There are a couple of new MIDISport MIDI interfaces, too.

Each of the interfaces offers a different I/O configuration, and all of them will be available in the second quarter of 2016.

Scroll down for specs, and find out more on the M-Audio website.

M-Track Hub, £50

USB monitoring interface with built-in 3-port hub

Studio-quality audio with 24-bit resolution on playback

(2) Balanced 1/4-inch main outputs with dedicated large metal level control

Powers three separate USB MIDI devices

Headphone out with independent level control

M-Track Solo, £85

24/192 USB-C high speed 2x2 audio interface

24bit/192kHz resolution for professional recording and monitoring

(1) Dedicated XLR/TRS combo input and (1) dedicated instrument input—perfect for solo artists

USB-C high-speed audio interface (compatible w/USB-A) with zero-latency monitoring with

USB/Direct Balance control

Headphone out with independent level control

Included software

AIR Creative Collection FX (20 World Class FX AU/VST plugins as made famous by Pro Tools®)

Ableton Live Lite

AIR Strike

AIR Xpand!2

AIR Mini Grand

M-Track 22, £100

24/192 USB-C high speed 2x2 audio interface

24bit/192kHz resolution for professional recording and monitoring

Switch between (2) XLR/TRS combo inputs or (2) instrument inputs on the fly with auto sensing

front and real panel jacks

5-pin MIDI Input/output for connecting all external MIDI gear

USB-C high-speed audio interface (compatible w/USB-A) with zero-latency monitoring with

USB/Direct Balance control

Included software

AIR Creative Collection FX (20 World Class FX AU/VST plugins as made famous by Pro Tools)

Ableton Live Lite

AIR Strike

AIR Xpand!2

AIR Mini Grand

M-Track 84, £210

24/192 USB-C high speed 8x4 audio interface

24bit/192kHz resolution for professional recording and monitoring

(4) XLR/TRS combo inputs, (2) instrument inputs, with dedicated pre-amps for maximum recording control

(2) 1/4-inch Headphone outputs with independent source select switches (1/2 or 3/4) and level controls for recording 2 musicians with 2 separate mixes

USB-C high-speed audio interface (compatible w/USB-A) with zero-latency monitoring with

USB/Direct balance control

Included software

AIR Creative Collection FX (20 World Class FX AU/VST plugins as made famous by Pro Tools)

Ableton Live Lite

AIR Strike

AIR Xpand!2

AIR Mini Grand

M-Track 1212, £280

32/192 12-in/12 Out USB-C high speed audio interface

32-bit 192kHz studio-quality audio, raises the performance bar for elite audio interfaces

Switch between (2) XLR/TRS combo inputs or (2) instrument inputs on the fly

Fully expand your recording session with the smallest footprint with the (2) included DB25 8-channel TRS connectors for connecting 8 line-level inputs and outputs

Control Panel application built from the ground up for engineers and producers creating mix groups, and routing sub mixes

Included software

AIR Creative Collection FX (20 World Class FX AU/VST plugins as made famous by Pro Tools)

Ableton Live Lite

AIR Strike

AIR Xpand!2

AIR Mini Grand

MIDISport Hub 2x2, £50

2x2 MIDI Interface with USB Hub

3-port USB 3.0 powered hub

2x2 MIDI I/O

Merge/Standalone operation

Bus-powered when not using the hub

4 dedicated signal LEDs show when MIDI information is sent and received

MIDISport Hub 4x4, £90

4x4 MIDI Interface with USB Hub