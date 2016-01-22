More

NAMM 2016: M-Audio updates M-Track and MIDIsport audio and MIDI interfaces

Check out the 2016 ranges here

The M-Track range now contains five audio interfaces.
NAMM 2016: M-Audio has updated its M-Track range of audio interfaces, which now includes five models. There are a couple of new MIDISport MIDI interfaces, too.

Each of the interfaces offers a different I/O configuration, and all of them will be available in the second quarter of 2016.

Scroll down for specs, and find out more on the M-Audio website.

M-Track Hub, £50

USB monitoring interface with built-in 3-port hub

  • Studio-quality audio with 24-bit resolution on playback
  • (2) Balanced 1/4-inch main outputs with dedicated large metal level control
  • Powers three separate USB MIDI devices
  • Headphone out with independent level control

M-Track Solo, £85

24/192 USB-C high speed 2x2 audio interface

  • 24bit/192kHz resolution for professional recording and monitoring
  • (1) Dedicated XLR/TRS combo input and (1) dedicated instrument input—perfect for solo artists
  • USB-C high-speed audio interface (compatible w/USB-A) with zero-latency monitoring with
  • USB/Direct Balance control
  • Headphone out with independent level control

Included software

  • AIR Creative Collection FX (20 World Class FX AU/VST plugins as made famous by Pro Tools®)
  • Ableton Live Lite
  • AIR Strike
  • AIR Xpand!2
  • AIR Mini Grand

M-Track 22, £100

24/192 USB-C high speed 2x2 audio interface

  • 24bit/192kHz resolution for professional recording and monitoring
  • Switch between (2) XLR/TRS combo inputs or (2) instrument inputs on the fly with auto sensing
  • front and real panel jacks
  • 5-pin MIDI Input/output for connecting all external MIDI gear
  • USB-C high-speed audio interface (compatible w/USB-A) with zero-latency monitoring with
  • USB/Direct Balance control

Included software

  • AIR Creative Collection FX (20 World Class FX AU/VST plugins as made famous by Pro Tools)
  • Ableton Live Lite
  • AIR Strike
  • AIR Xpand!2
  • AIR Mini Grand

M-Track 84, £210

24/192 USB-C high speed 8x4 audio interface

  • 24bit/192kHz resolution for professional recording and monitoring
  • (4) XLR/TRS combo inputs, (2) instrument inputs, with dedicated pre-amps for maximum recording control
  • (2) 1/4-inch Headphone outputs with independent source select switches (1/2 or 3/4) and level controls for recording 2 musicians with 2 separate mixes
  • USB-C high-speed audio interface (compatible w/USB-A) with zero-latency monitoring with
  • USB/Direct balance control

Included software

  • AIR Creative Collection FX (20 World Class FX AU/VST plugins as made famous by Pro Tools)
  • Ableton Live Lite
  • AIR Strike
  • AIR Xpand!2
  • AIR Mini Grand

M-Track 1212, £280

32/192 12-in/12 Out USB-C high speed audio interface

  • 32-bit 192kHz studio-quality audio, raises the performance bar for elite audio interfaces
  • Switch between (2) XLR/TRS combo inputs or (2) instrument inputs on the fly
  • Fully expand your recording session with the smallest footprint with the (2) included DB25 8-channel TRS connectors for connecting 8 line-level inputs and outputs
  • Control Panel application built from the ground up for engineers and producers creating mix groups, and routing sub mixes

Included software

  • AIR Creative Collection FX (20 World Class FX AU/VST plugins as made famous by Pro Tools)
  • Ableton Live Lite
  • AIR Strike
  • AIR Xpand!2
  • AIR Mini Grand

MIDISport Hub 2x2, £50

2x2 MIDI Interface with USB Hub

  • 3-port USB 3.0 powered hub
  • 2x2 MIDI I/O
  • Merge/Standalone operation
  • Bus-powered when not using the hub
  • 4 dedicated signal LEDs show when MIDI information is sent and received

MIDISport Hub 4x4, £90

4x4 MIDI Interface with USB Hub

  • 3-port USB 3.0 Powered Hub
  • 4x4 MIDI I/O
  • Bus-powered when not using the hub
  • 8 dedicated signal LEDs show when MIDI information is sent and received
  • Rugged metal chassis stands up to abuse in studio or on the road