NAMM 2014: New products from Casio
NAMM 2014: Casio had a number of smashing new products at the show. One item in particular that attracted much attention was the all-in-one XW-J1 JV/DJ controller.
Powered by Vestax. Supports OS X, iOS, and Windows platforms, with high-resolution touch-sensitive jog wheels. Hands-on access to music, dedicated EQ controls, two touch strips, premium audio interface, 24-bit, 96 kHz output.
XW-H1 headphones
To go along with the XW-J1, Casio introduces XW-H1 tough performance headphones. They're lightweight and combine high audio fidelity with superb usability.
And look what you can do with them! Talk about portability and ease of use.
Chordana Viewer
Casio has released two new iOS apps, the Chordana Tap and Chordana Viewer. Casio audio technology automatically analyzes chords in your audio files.
You can also use the app to check the chord positions for the instrument as you play. Four virtual instrument sounds are available to choose from and a rhythm to match the song can also be selected. Additional musical instrument sounds and rhythm patterns can be purchased in the Apple store.