NAMM 2014: New products from Casio

NAMM 2014: Casio had a number of smashing new products at the show. One item in particular that attracted much attention was the all-in-one XW-J1 JV/DJ controller.

Powered by Vestax. Supports OS X, iOS, and Windows platforms, with high-resolution touch-sensitive jog wheels. Hands-on access to music, dedicated EQ controls, two touch strips, premium audio interface, 24-bit, 96 kHz output.