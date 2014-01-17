NAMM 2014: Genelec 8010 compact monitor speaker launched

NAMM 2014: Genelec's 8000 series of monitors is about to be expanded with a new model that will become the smallest model in the range.

The 8010's compact design makes it suitable for use in small studios, and it comes with a balanced XLR input, 3-inch bass driver, 3/4-inch tweeter and Class D power amplifiers (one for each driver). Genelec claims that the 8010 sounds louder than you might expect, and there's an energy-saving feature that involves the speaker automatically going to sleep when no audio signal has been detected for a while.

Expect to see the Genelec 8010 in stores early in 2014 priced at £249/$440 per monitor.