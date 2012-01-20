NAMM 2012: Two new MGP mixers from Yamaha

NAMM 2012: Yamaha has made its presence felt at NAMM by announcing a pair of compact mixers that offers hybrid analogue/digital mixing in a small footprint.

The MGP12X and MGP16X offer 12 and 16 channels respectively - read on to find out more.

Yamaha MGP12X and MGP16X press release

January's NAMM trade show sees Yamaha launching the MGP series of mixing consoles. As 2012 marks the 40th anniversary of Yamaha's first analogue console and the 25th anniversary of its first digital console, it is an appropriate time for the company to launch a series of compact mixers which make optimum use of both technologies.

Capitalising on the success of the MG series consoles, the MGP series comprises two models, the MGP12X and MGP16X, which respectively offer 12 and 16 channels of hybrid analogue / digital mixing in a very small footprint of (respectively) 348mm and 447mm wide, by 495mm deep.

A standout feature of the MGP series is Yamaha's new discrete Class A microphone preamps which, together with the proprietary X-pressive EQ, capture the ultimate in analogue authenticity and reproduce the unique frequency characteristics of sought-after classic EQ modules. Much more than just a means of tweaking a mix, X-pressive EQ is a powerful sound-shaping tool, which gives the MGP series an impressive dynamic range.

Another groundbreaking feature is the Stereo Hybrid Channel. Combining simple, analogue-style control with sophisticated digital functions, a powerful DSP engine within the channel provides three essential features that are staples of both installed and live sound applications - Ducker, Leveller and Stereo Image. With a mid-sweep, three-band EQ for nuanced sound control and high-performance onboard A/D and D/A converters, the Stereo Hybrid Channel offers unique functionality with superior sound.

Further advanced technology, courtesy of Yamaha's quarter century at the vanguard of digital mixing consoles, includes advanced REV-X reverb and classic SPX digital multi-effects, the latter featuring 16 advanced effects with editable parameters.

USB connectivity provides smart integration with an iPod® or iPhone®, delivering high-quality digital playback while charging the device. By downloading Apple's free MGP Editor software, the iPod or iPhone functions as a flexible controller, giving the user more detailed control of the console's effects parameters, Hybrid Channel settings and iPod playback level.

In addition, high quality standard features include 48V phantom power, upgraded single knob compressors (with LED indicators) on each channel, an impact-resistant metal chassis, durable integrated 19" rack ears and a multi-voltage, internal power supply which allows for worldwide use.

"This all-new MGP Series was designed as the 'premium line-up' addition to our current MG Series. For users who prefer the analogue way of working, it offers new levels of sonic quality, functionality and reliability," said Kazunori Kobayashi, General Manager of Yamaha's Pro Audio Division.

"In addition to complete redesign of the internal analogue circuitries and components, we wanted the MGP Series to offer most beneficial and flexible digital features in order to give them a significant advantage in wide variety of environments, particularly in event and installation applications."

The new MGP Series will be on show at Yamaha's NAMM 2012 stand 6528 in Hall A of the Anaheim Convention Center, California from 19th - 21st January and will be available this spring.