NAMM 2012: Teenage Engineering teaser video

What to read into this?

NAMM 2012: Teenage Engineering is one of the more eccentric music technology companies, and its NAMM 2012 teaser video is typically cryptic.

It shows the manufacturing of what appears to be a high-spec airline dinner tray, before revealing that this will be filled with "great new stuff" at the LA show that kicks off in Anaheim next week.

Another potential clue is that the teaser poster has the headline:"A-B-C you at NAMM 2012".

We have no idea what any of this means, but you can be sure that we'll swing by the Teenage Engineering stand so that we can find out.

Stay tuned to MusicRadar.com for more info and other highlights from the show.