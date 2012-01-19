NAMM 2012: Korg SV-1 Black and Reverse Key

Image 1 of 2 The new SV-1 adds a matt-black stage finish… Korg SV-1-73 Image 2 of 2 …while no-one is likely to miss the limited edition Reverse Key. Korg SV-1-73 Reverse Key

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Combining great looks and incredible sounds, the SV-1 has been captivating audiences since 2009.

Now, the acclaimed Korg Stage Vintage Piano has been given an elegant matte black stage finish. Presenting the SV-1 Black; available with 73 or 88 keys.

And that's not all - the bold and curvaceous SV-1 Reverse Key is also being unveiled, with an impressive red body and a retro reverse keyboard!

The rich, red body and reverse-colored keys instantly call to mind the image of the dream combo organs of the 1960s.Packed with the retro sounds that defined an era and remain in demand today, the SV-1 Reverse Key is sure to complete any keyboard set-up, while captivating the ears and eyes of the audience.

Only 500 pieces of each model (73- and 88-key) are available in this strictly limited edition.

Price, SV-1 Black: 73 £1558.80 RRP inc VAT / 88 £1738.80 RRP inc VAT.

Availability: Feb 2012

Price, SV-1 Reverse Key: 73 £1678.80 RRP inc VAT / 88 £1858.8 RRP inc VAT.

Availability: May 2012

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Korg.

