NAMM 2012: iConnectMuse mini mixer unveiled

NAMM 2012: It might not look like a traditional mixer, but iConnectivity thinks that it's got "the future of audio mixing" on its hands in the shape of the iConnectMuse.

This pocket-sized device can handle six inputs and six outputs over 1/4-inch jacks, USB and Ethernet, and can be controlled from your iOS device.

The details are below; you'll have to wait until the second quarter of 2012 and pay $229.99 of you want to try the iConnectMuse for yourself.

iConnectivity iConnectMuse press release

iConnectivity™, forward thinking developer of hardware accessories and applications for iPhone®, iPod touch® and iPad®, debuts its latest creation, iConnectMUSETM at the 2012 NAMM Show.

For musicians looking to control their unique mixes through iOS or computer software while maintaining exceptional sound quality and minimal audio latency, look no further than iConnectMUSETM- a palm-sized personal mini-mixer that combines several music accessories into one iOS controlled product, perfect for gigs at home or on the road. It can even charge the iOS device at the same time.

Featuring six stereo inputs and six stereo outputs, each with its own unique mix, plus a headphone output, this ultra compact device may be small on size, but huge on functionality. It's like having seven mixers in your pocket.

Inputs/Outputs:

2 - 1/4" analog TRS balanced at 24-bit 48kHzdigital conversion

2 - stereo/dual mono pairs over USB device ports to iOS device or computer

2 - stereo/dual mono pairs over Ethernet

1 - stereo/dual mono pair over USB host port to audio adapter

1 - stereo headphone 1/8" jack with level control

All inputs / outputs can be user configured as dual mono or stereo pair.

Additional Features & Benefits:

User configurable gain and levels on analogue inputs and outputs

Software controlled mixing

Tricolor LEDs for analogue input signal levels

Network multiple iConnectMUSEs

Supplies power to two iOS devices

USB audio device compatible

Hub capableUSB A port

International power adapter included

Compact size, fits in your pocket

"iConnecMUSETM is the future of audio mixing," said Michael Loh, CEO of iConnectivityTM. "Its portability, expandability and enhanced functionality through software integration provides the conduit for music creativity for all musicians. We know the NAMM audience will really appreciate this newest addition to the iConnectivity brand."

iConnectMUSETM, available Q2 of 2012, will retail for $229.99* (MSRP).