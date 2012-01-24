More

NAMM 2012: Cyberstep KDJ-One mobile music workstation

Cyberstep's KDJ-One: something a bit different.
NAMM 2012: This year's NAMM show may have been flooded with iPad-related products, but Cybertstep was showing another mobile music making device in the shape of the KDJ-One.

Featuring a sequencer, synth and audio support, this is a Game Boy-style gadget that can be controlled using a combination of multi-touch screen, directional pad, jog dial and buttons. There's Acidized WAV support, while the synth can be used in your main PC/Mac DAW as a VSTi.

What's more, KDJ-One projects can be exported so that they can be worked on elsewhere.

The device's specs are below and there's a quick overview video above. It's available for pre-order now on the KDJ-One website and costs $799 without Wi-Fi and $829 with it. It's offered in white or black and red colour schemes.

Cyberstep KDJ-One specs

Hardware Specifications

  • CPU - Intel ATOM E640 1.0GHz
  • Display - 5.0 inch WVGA (800x480) with Multi-Touch Panel
  • Main Memory -512MBytes
  • SSD - 4.0GBytes
  • External Storage - microSD, USB Memory
  • Battery - Lithium ion battery 2000mAh x 2
  • Connection - USB 2.0 host x 2, slave x 1, wireless LAN
  • Audio I/O - Mic/Line in, Line out, Built-in mic
  • Speaker - 0.5W (0.25W+0.25W Stereo) 120Hz - 20,000Hz, QW Body Sonic Vibrator

Synthesizer

  • Max. Polyphony - 64 voices
  • Waveform Memory - 14 MB (Extendable)
  • Waveform - 240 Types (Multi-Layered)
  • Oscillator - 2 Units 10 algorithms
  • Filter - 7 Types
  • Modulator - 4 Units, 10 Algorithms (Correspondence to Step Modulator)
  • Num. of Programs - Preset: 200 Voices, 100 Drum Kits, 100 Audio Clips
  • Max. Audio Volume - 1GB Per Project
  • Effects - 20 Types, 2 Systems for Each Track, and Master Effect

Sequencer

  • Tracks / Pattern - 6
  • Patterns / Song Play - 4
  • Resolution - 384tick / Quarter Note
  • Tempo - 40 - 400
  • Recording Mode - Loop (Real Time) Recording, Step Recording
  • Score Editing Mode - Piano Roll
  • Pattern Length - 999 Measures
  • Song Length - 9,999 Measures
  • Number of Patterns - 999 Per Project
  • Number of Songs - 99 Per Project
  • Read - WAV (ACID Format), OggVorbis
  • Write - WAV (ACID Format), OggVorbis, SMF
  • DAW Plug-in - VST-i, Audio Unit
  • OS - Windows XP/Vista/7, Mac OS X 10.5 or later

Appearance

  • Keypad - 15 keys with LED Light and Octave Up/Down
  • Controller - Arrow Pad, Button x 6, Buttons with LEC Light x3, Jog Dial x 1, Sampling Button, and Etc.
  • Vibration - QW
  • Case Size - 126mm x 150mm x 27mm
  • Weight - 380g