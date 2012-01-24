NAMM 2012: Cyberstep KDJ-One mobile music workstation

NAMM 2012: This year's NAMM show may have been flooded with iPad-related products, but Cybertstep was showing another mobile music making device in the shape of the KDJ-One.
Featuring a sequencer, synth and audio support, this is a Game Boy-style gadget that can be controlled using a combination of multi-touch screen, directional pad, jog dial and buttons. There's Acidized WAV support, while the synth can be used in your main PC/Mac DAW as a VSTi.
What's more, KDJ-One projects can be exported so that they can be worked on elsewhere.
The device's specs are below and there's a quick overview video above. It's available for pre-order now on the KDJ-One website and costs $799 without Wi-Fi and $829 with it. It's offered in white or black and red colour schemes.
Cyberstep KDJ-One specs
Hardware Specifications
- CPU - Intel ATOM E640 1.0GHz
- Display - 5.0 inch WVGA (800x480) with Multi-Touch Panel
- Main Memory -512MBytes
- SSD - 4.0GBytes
- External Storage - microSD, USB Memory
- Battery - Lithium ion battery 2000mAh x 2
- Connection - USB 2.0 host x 2, slave x 1, wireless LAN
- Audio I/O - Mic/Line in, Line out, Built-in mic
- Speaker - 0.5W (0.25W+0.25W Stereo) 120Hz - 20,000Hz, QW Body Sonic Vibrator
Synthesizer
- Max. Polyphony - 64 voices
- Waveform Memory - 14 MB (Extendable)
- Waveform - 240 Types (Multi-Layered)
- Oscillator - 2 Units 10 algorithms
- Filter - 7 Types
- Modulator - 4 Units, 10 Algorithms (Correspondence to Step Modulator)
- Num. of Programs - Preset: 200 Voices, 100 Drum Kits, 100 Audio Clips
- Max. Audio Volume - 1GB Per Project
- Effects - 20 Types, 2 Systems for Each Track, and Master Effect
Sequencer
- Tracks / Pattern - 6
- Patterns / Song Play - 4
- Resolution - 384tick / Quarter Note
- Tempo - 40 - 400
- Recording Mode - Loop (Real Time) Recording, Step Recording
- Score Editing Mode - Piano Roll
- Pattern Length - 999 Measures
- Song Length - 9,999 Measures
- Number of Patterns - 999 Per Project
- Number of Songs - 99 Per Project
Data / PC Link
- Read - WAV (ACID Format), OggVorbis
- Write - WAV (ACID Format), OggVorbis, SMF
- DAW Plug-in - VST-i, Audio Unit
- OS - Windows XP/Vista/7, Mac OS X 10.5 or later
Appearance
- Keypad - 15 keys with LED Light and Octave Up/Down
- Controller - Arrow Pad, Button x 6, Buttons with LEC Light x3, Jog Dial x 1, Sampling Button, and Etc.
- Vibration - QW
- Case Size - 126mm x 150mm x 27mm
- Weight - 380g