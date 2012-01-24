NAMM 2012: Cyberstep KDJ-One mobile music workstation

NAMM 2012: This year's NAMM show may have been flooded with iPad-related products, but Cybertstep was showing another mobile music making device in the shape of the KDJ-One.

Featuring a sequencer, synth and audio support, this is a Game Boy-style gadget that can be controlled using a combination of multi-touch screen, directional pad, jog dial and buttons. There's Acidized WAV support, while the synth can be used in your main PC/Mac DAW as a VSTi.

What's more, KDJ-One projects can be exported so that they can be worked on elsewhere.

The device's specs are below and there's a quick overview video above. It's available for pre-order now on the KDJ-One website and costs $799 without Wi-Fi and $829 with it. It's offered in white or black and red colour schemes.

Cyberstep KDJ-One specs

Hardware Specifications

CPU - Intel ATOM E640 1.0GHz

- Mic/Line in, Line out, Built-in mic Speaker - 0.5W (0.25W+0.25W Stereo) 120Hz - 20,000Hz, QW Body Sonic Vibrator

Synthesizer

Max. Polyphony - 64 voices

Sequencer

Tracks / Pattern - 6

Data / PC Link

- VST-i, Audio Unit OS - Windows XP/Vista/7, Mac OS X 10.5 or later

Appearance