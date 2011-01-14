NAMM 2011: Roland launches VIMA JM-5 sound module

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Roland is pleased to announce the new VIMA JM-5 Sound Module. With thousands of high-quality sounds, elegant design, and an easy-to-use interface, the JM-5 is the perfect all-in-one solution for full control of musical backgrounds at home or at any entertainment venue.

The JM-5 is a single audio unit dedicated to live vocal performance, and is perfect for karaoke, amateur and professional singers, piano players, and many entertainment venue owners. Equipped with a sophisticated sound engine, the VIMA JM-5 includes 128-voice polyphony, and an SSC Sound Engine with over 1,000 sounds and 57 drum kits.

Songs can be played in a variety of formats: SMF, KAR, MP3, MP3+CDG, WAV, WAV+CDG, VIMA Tunes either from USB Memory or external hard disk. Sing along with the two microphone inputs and on-board auto harmony and effects presets. Songs can be recalled instantly, and the tempo and key can be changed with the turn of a knob.

Vocal sounds can even be minimised with the Centre Cancel feature and the whole performance can then be recorded to USB host memory.

The VIMA JM-5 also includes a composite video output so the audience or musician can follow lyrics and chord symbols as an SMF song is being played. Users can even load pictures from USB memory or external hard disk for an instant virtual slideshow.

