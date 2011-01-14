NAMM 2011: Roland introduces FR-18 Diatonic V-Accordian

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Roland is pleased to announce the new FR-18 V-Accordion, the world's first digital diatonic accordion.

With this groundbreaking yet affordable instrument, traditional folk accordionists around the world can now enjoy the many benefits of Roland's famous V-Accordion technology.

The FR-18 diatonic allows folk accordionists to conquer instantly the inherent limitations of their traditional acoustic diatonic accordions, which include the instrument's fixed musical key, limited note range, and static sound signature.

Thanks to its digital sound engine, the FR-18 diatonic can be transposed to a different key at the touch of a button, and its entire sound can be changed at will. This provides folk accordionists with a single practical instrument for playing any musical style in any key, eliminating the need to carry and maintain several acoustic accordions.

The FR-8 diatonic has 12 authentic ethnic accordion sound sets onboard, including Cajun, Organetto, Tex Mex and Alpine, allowing accordionists to play a vast array of musical styles like Zydeco, Balkan, and Irish.

In addition, there are eight orchestral voices and four Virtual Tone Wheel organs with fast and slow rotary effects, letting accordion players explore completely new musical styles. It's also possible to assign drum sounds to the bass and chord buttons and play them manually. Finally, sounds can be customised and stored in four user registrations for easy recall.

The FR-18 diatonic's keyboard and bass button layout can be easily reconfigured, and users can store 12 different tablatures onboard for quick access. A simple software-based editor (available via free download) for the FR-18 makes it easy for users to create custom tablatures on their Windows or Mac-based computer.

These tablatures can then be transferred to the FR-18 diatonic via convenient USB flash memory.

With its speaker-less design and battery-powered operation, the FR-18 diatonic allows the accordionist to perform freely with a compact and lightweight instrument. When paired with a battery-powered amp such as Roland's Mobile CUBE, CUBE Street, or BA-330, players have a complete mobile setup for performing anywhere.

The FR-18 diatonic also works perfectly with all popular wireless audio systems, and features a headphone output for silent practice.

The look of the FR-18 diatonic can also be customised by the user, thanks to its replaceable inlay sheets.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter