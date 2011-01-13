NAMM 2011: Alesis announces PerformancePad Pro

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Alesis, a leading manufacturer of professional audio electronics and musical instruments, announces the PerformancePad Pro, a high-end version of the PerformancePad multi-pad percussion instrument.

Drummers and percussionists can expand their setups or play standalone with the PerformancePad Pro. With eight velocity-sensitive drum pads, kick and hi-hat inputs and over 500 multi-sampled sounds with Dynamic Articulation™, the PerformancePad Pro is an all-in-one drum station. Drummers can mount the PerformancePad Pro on stands and racks using the Module Mount, sold separately, or they can play it tabletop.

Read more: Alesis Strike MultiPad

The PerformancePad Pro contains the sequencing engine from Alesis' best-selling drum machines. This three-part sequencer enables drummers and instrumentalists to program drum, percussion and accompaniment parts for creating complete tracks or playing along with loops.

The PerformancePad Pro features a modern, high-definition sound set with acoustic and electronic drums, percussion, sound effects, bass and more. The PerformancePad Pro also contains powerful Alesis studio effects including Reverb, EQ and Compression for customising sounds to perfection.

Drummers can also use the PerformancePad Pro as a MIDI controller for playing virtually any sound module, synth or software. Practising and performing musicians can connect and mix in a music source via the PerformancePad Pro's input.

"The PerformancePad Pro builds on the successful PerformancePad," said Dan Radin, Product Manager, Alesis. "Drummers love the layout and feel of the original, and this new version adds a new, larger sound library and powerful new features."

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Alesis

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox:

Sign up for the free weekly newsletter