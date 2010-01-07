NAMM 2010: Peavey and Muse Research introduce the MuseBox

PRESS RELEASE: Musical-instrument and sound-equipment innovator Peavey Electronics (NAMM exhibit #5740, Hall B) and software and hardware platform specialists Muse Research and Development (NAMM exhibit #6729, Hall A) have established a collaborative strategic alliance to introduce innovative new products to the global marketplace.

This exclusive partnership brings together Peavey's 45 years of research, development and VST software innovations, as well as its extensive global distribution network and manufacturing capabilities, with Muse Research and Development's ground-breaking technology-based product designs. By utilizing each company's core competencies, the companies will bring to market innovative new products beginning with the new uniquely flexible MuseBox Musical Instrument and Effects Box.

"We are very excited to establish this relationship with Muse Research and Development," said Hartley Peavey, founder and CEO of Peavey Electronics Corporation. "Peavey is heavily invested in the future of virtual instrumentation, and products like our award-winning ReValver modeling software are leading the way. With the Receptor, Muse Research created an entirely new paradigm for musicians. The new MuseBox is the next big step. We look forward to breaking lots of new ground together."

The MuseBox uses virtual instruments and effects technology in a brand-new way, so players of all types can easily take cutting-edge software-based synths, sounds and effects to rehearsals, gigs, the practice room, or the studio. The MuseBox's compact 2U half-rack design is ultimately portable, incredibly versatile, and built for the road. Its custom software environment is based on MuseMachine, a super-stable, Linux-based operating system made specifically to run audio plug-in software with unparalleled efficiency and pristine, 24-bit/48kHz pro-quality audio.

"We are thrilled to be working with Peavey," said Chris Halaby, CEO of Muse Research and Development. "Their commitment to innovation over the last 45 years is a matter of record and we share a common desire to bring useful, original products to the marketplace. Their high quality hardware design capabilities and manufacturing sophistication really complement Muse Research's award-winning software and hardware designs. Peavey's channel experience and dealer loyalty have allowed them to build a global dealer network that we are pleased to be part of."

Peavey Electronics and Muse Research and Development will hold a press conference at the NAMM convention to address the partnership and the new MuseBox module on Thursday, January 14 at 10:30 a.m. in Exhibit 5740, Hall B.

