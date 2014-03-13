Musikmesse 2014: UA announces new Analog Classics bundles

MUSIKMESSE 2014 PRESS RELEASE: Universal Audio, a leading manufacturer of professional audio recording hardware and software, is pleased to announce new Analog Classics plug-in bundles for their award-winning Apollo interfaces and UAD-2 DSP Accelerator cards.

Building upon the original Analog Classics bundle — which is still offered on select UAD-2 titles— the reconfigured Analog Classics line adds new industry-leading analog emulation plug-ins such as the 610-B Tube Preamp & EQ Plug-In to new Apollo audio interfaces and UAD-2 PCIe and Satellite DSP Accelerator Cards.

2014 Analog Classics Bundle Lineup for UAD-2 and Apollo:

Analog Classics Bundle

Free with new UAD-2 PCIe SOLO/DUO and Satellite DUOs

Featuring legacy versions of UA's flagship 1176 and Teletronix LA-2A compressors and the Pultec EQP-1A and Pultec Pro equalizers, the Analog Classics bundle also features the popular RealVerb Pro and CS-1 channel strip.

Analog Classics Plus Bundle

Free with new UAD-2 PCIe QUAD/OCTO and Satellite QUADs

This new bundle includes all of the plug-ins in the Analog Classics bundle, plus the new 610-B Tube Preamp & EQ, legacy Fairchild 670 Compressor, and UA Precision Enhancer Hz plug-ins.

Realtime Analog Classics Bundle

Free with new Apollo Twin SOLO/DUOs

The new Realtime Analog Classics bundle features all of the plug-ins in the Analog Classics bundle plus UA's new 610-B Tube Preamp & EQ plug-in and vintage guitar and bass amp emulations from Softube — both of which work seamlessly with Apollo's onboard Realtime UAD processing.

Realtime Analog Classics Plus Bundle

Free with new Apollo DUO/QUAD and Apollo 16s

This new bundle includes all of the plug-ins in the Realtime Analog Classics bundle, plus the legacy Fairchild 670 Compressor and UA Precision Enhancer Hz plug-ins.

