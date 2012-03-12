Musikmesse 2012: win mystery new Rupert Neve product

Image 1 of 2 What's up Neve's sleeve? Rupert Neve teaser 1

Image 2 of 2 Rupert Neve teaser 2



Rupert Neve Designs has announced that it will be launching a new product at Musikmesse 2012, which kicks off next week on 21 March.

As is now customary, Neve is teasing the new product with a series of images (check out the gallery above for the first couple), but what's more unusual is that the company is also giving its Facebook fans the chance to win one of the very first units to roll off the production line (Serial #2).

This will be autographed, tested and approved by Rupert himself, and can be won by any Facebook fan who shares or re-tweet's all seven of the teaser photos that will be released between now and March 26.

Find out more on the Rupert Neve website.

