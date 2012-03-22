Musikmesse 2012: Focusrite ISA Two mic preamp announced

Image 1 of 4 Focusrite ISA Two: click the image for more product photos. Focusrite ISA Two

Image 2 of 4 Focusrite ISA Two rear

Image 3 of 4 Focusrite ISA Two front

Image 4 of 4 Focusrite ISA Two front elevated



FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2012: Focusrite has taken the wraps off its ISA Two dual-mono mic pre.

This recording front end can accommodate mic, line and instrument inputs, and offers up to 80 dB of low-noise gain. Find out more below or on the Focusrite website.

Focusrite ISA Two official overview

You may only need a couple of mic preamps, but they need to be the very best. The ISA Two dual-mono mic pre is the ideal solution: two independent channels of the highest quality classic Focusrite mic pres, with line in and front-panel instrument inputs - no DI box required. Based on the legendary designs found in the Focusrite Forte and Studio Consoles, ISA Two is the ideal front-end for your rack.

Superb sound spanning four different decades

Focusrite's microphone preamplifiers go back to the original Focusrite ISA 110 modules, when Rupert Neve was commissioned by George Martin in 1985 to create a no-compromise channel strip for his Neve console. Combining the very best solid-state electronics with transformer coupling, Focusrite mic pres have played a key part in the recording of hundreds of hit records and they're the choice of leading artists, producers and engineers around the world.

Lundahl Transformers

At the heart of the ISA Two is a pair of Lundahl LL1538 transformers. ISA products have relied on Lundahl from the beginning, since their components were originally specified in 1985. The LL1538 features a 3-section winding, resulting in very low leakage inductance and, as a result, an extended frequency response. They're encapsulated in mu-metal cans to shield them from stray magnetism.

Variable input impedance and up to 80 dB of gain

ISA Two features two classic Focusrite mic preamps, with four impedance settings including the original ISA 110 setting. Variable input impedance allows you to go for an accurate, transparent sound or choose to highlight the character of your favourite vintage mic - and anywhere in between. With up to 80 dB of low-noise gain, ISA Two can perform in the most demanding situations - really bringing your ribbon, condenser or moving coil mics to life.

Insert your choice of processors

Each channel has a fully-balanced insert point accessed via TRS sockets on the rear panel and activated with a front-panel button, so it's easy to use outboard processors with the ISA Two. Just plug in your choice of EQ, compressor or limiter.

Specs

Front panel, per channel:

1/4" instrument input

Variable input impedance - Low, ISA 110, Medium, High

Input selection - Mic, Line, Instrument

0 - 30 dB/30 - 60 dB gain switch

Phantom power switch

Phase invert switch

0 - 60 dB gain in 10 dB steps

0 - +20 dB continuously variable trim

Variable high-pass filter with on/off switch

Insert point on/off switch

Eight-LED user-calibrated level meters

Single power switch

Rear panel, per channel: