Brighton Music Conference announces line-up of gear exhibitors

Brighton Music Conference have unveiled their 2015 line-up of music technology showcases, including gear and panel sessions from the likes of Ableton, Native Instruments, Pioneer DJ, Allen & Heath, Roland, Novation and more.

A total of 60 exhibitors will be on hand across the course of the event - which runs in Brighton on 5 - 6 June - showing off their latest products alongside BMC's program of workshops, talks and panel discussions, featuring a wide range of artists, labels and organisations - including Future Music.

Check out more details on some of the tech highlights below, and visit the BMC site for full details of the rest of the program. Tickets start at £15 for Academy tickets (which include access to the music tech exhibitors) and £99 for Professional tickets. Future Music readers can get 15% off academy ticket prices by quoting the code: fmbmc15.

Brighton Music Conference music technology showcases:

Taking Inspiration from Dennis DeSantis's recent book "Making Music - 74 Creative Strategies for Electronic Music Producers", Ableton presents a series of seminars at Brighton Music Conference this year which aim to inspire and inform music producers of all levels, from beginner to pro. Dennis DeSantis will be there to host an Ableton panel alongsideEvil Nine, Alex Banks and Max Wheeler .

Exclusive to BMC is the first opportunity in the UK to get 'hands-on' with Novation's latest product - the Launchpad Pro. Novation will also hold an intimate tech showcase with Paul Hartnoll, formerly half of pioneering electronic dance music duo, Orbital.

Native Instruments' have made a big step forward in studio integration with an update to their Maschine Groove Production studio, and Komplete Kontrol S-Series keyboards. Plus this is the chance for BMC pass holders to get their hands onStems, a new multi-track audio format that allows DJs and live performers toincorporate individual parts of a track in their sets. All of this and more will be on show in the NI Kontrol room where they can get up close and personal with all the kit.

Next Audio Labs will be giving attendees the chance to experience Rekord Buddy 2.0, the revolutionary system for professional DJs.

Steinberg will be exhibiting their latest version of their flagship DAW Cubase 8 Pro, as well as their range of UR audio interfaces and virtual instruments.

Funktion One will be offering the opportunity to experience the PSM318 professional DJ monitors, and showcase its new self-powered bass system - designed for smaller applications, including studios and home environments.

FBT Audio will showcase several of their product lines including their brand new entry level 'X' Series portable active speaker range.

JAMM, the innovative new anti-piracy company, will also be in attendance.