Best music tech gear of the month: review round-up (June 2010)

Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

We’ve collated the latest plug-ins, controllers, synths and mics to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music and Future Music’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 152 and Future Music issue 227. It was published on MusicRadar throughout May and June.

Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Vengeance-Sound’s Metrum

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“It's a specialist tool and not for everyone, but Metrum's convenience and quality of sound will delight those who take to it.”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Vengeance-Sound Metrum

(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 152)