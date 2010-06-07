Best music tech gear of the month: review round-up (June 2010)
Vengeance- Sound Metrum (£135)
Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We’ve collated the latest plug-ins, controllers, synths and mics to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music and Future Music’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 152 and Future Music issue 227. It was published on MusicRadar throughout May and June.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Vengeance-Sound’s Metrum
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's a specialist tool and not for everyone, but Metrum's convenience and quality of sound will delight those who take to it.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vengeance-Sound Metrum
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 152)
SoundToys Native Effects V4 ($495)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you've toyed with the idea of picking up this terrific bundle, then now's the perfect time to take the plunge.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SoundToys Native Effects V4
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 152)
DMG Audio EQuality (£100)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This professional equaliser is a great start for DMG Audio. If it's any indicator of its future output, we're all ears.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DMG Audio EQuality
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 152)
Loomer String (£59)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Like the original string machines, String is a one-trick pony, but it's a rather good trick, we have to say.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Loomer String
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 152)
Image-Line Drumaxx ($99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's not suitable for all occasions, but Drumaxx's decidedly different take on digital drums is a breath of fresh air.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Image-Line Drumaxx
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 152)
Roland Gaia SH-01 (£579)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Playability, value for money and solid sound quality make this retro-modern synth a winner.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Gaia SH-01
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 227)
Korg microStation (£528)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The microStation bridges the divide between the workstation and micro ranges beautifully.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg microStation
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 227)
Stillwell Audio Bombardier ($59)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Bombardier goes far beyond bus compression to deliver a flexible and flavoursome dynamics processor.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Stillwell Audio Bombardier
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 152)
Akai APC20 (£170)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The APC20 is a seriously useful Live controller. But if you need more, spring for the 40 instead.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai APC20
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 227)
Korg PS60 (£704)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A highly-portable performance keyboard and synth with both feet planted firmly on the stage.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg PS60
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 227)
SPL DrumXchanger (€336)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An excellent device that simplifies the process of drum replacement, particularly with difficult sources.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SPL DrumXchanger
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 227)
Sonnox Restore (£1404)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For cleaning up your musical act, Restore is a first-class restoration plug-in package, knocking the spots off others we've tried.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonnox Restore
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 152)
Technosaurus Microcon II (£495)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Squeaky acid and fat bleeps in a tiny form factor. Microcon II has more rivals than its predecessor, though.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Technosaurus Microcon II
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 227)
Native Instruments Abbey Road 60s Drums (€99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Excellent clarity and depth coupled with a nice interface make for results that go far beyond the '60s.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Abbey Road 60s Drums
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 227)
Sontronics Saturn (£699)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Saturn delivers on Sontronics' claims. It's a superb all-rounder if one mic is all you're looking for.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sontronics Saturn
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 227)
Gotharman deMoon (£424)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you like nasty digital sounds, and enjoy suffering for your noisy art, you'll love this.”
2.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gotharman deMoon
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 227)
Yamaha S70XS (£2299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's not cheap and is let down by its small screen and unintuitive interface, but the S70XS still has a lot to offer.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha S70XS
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 227)
Audio Bro LA Scoring Strings ($1099)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Not the cheapest, but the performance options here set LA Scoring Strings apart.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio Bro LA Scoring Strings
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 227)
Native Instruments Maschine 1.5 (£529)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“What was once a serious front-runner is now a must-have: Maschine has come of age.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Maschine 1.5
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 227)
Abbey Road Plug-ins RS124 Compressor ($335)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Yet another juicy, smooth and powerful addition to the Abbey Road plug-in range.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Abbey Road Plug-ins RS124 Compressor
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 227)
Studio Units Software Studio Units Plug-in Collection ($117)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Technically impressive if overly technical, with more content, tutorials and a bit of polish, this package could really shine.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Studio Units Software Studio Units Plug-in Collection
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 152)
