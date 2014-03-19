6 of the best VST plugin drum samplers

While many DAWs now come equipped with their own highly-capable solutions for creating authentic-sounding acoustic drum tracks, there remains a large market for third-party products that contain high-quality, editable kits and drum grooves that can be used to trigger them.

These are the products that are often referred to as drum samplers. As their name suggests, they're powered by samples of real drum and cymbal hits, and are designed for producers, songwriters and other musicians who want the ultimate in tone-shaping flexibility.

We should reiterate that a drum sampler isn't the same as a drum machine plugin - we have a separate round-up of those - and is often (though not always) primarily designed to produce 'real' rather than electronic sounds. Of course, there are many drum kit sample libraries on the market, too, but the products we're covering here are all self-contained solutions that can operate as plugins and work straight away within your DAW (some will also work standalone).

If that sounds like the kind of thing you're after, read on.