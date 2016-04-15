25 of the best affordable microphones

£200 might sound like a lot of money, but when we're talking microphones, it really isn't. A high-end studio is more than likely to spend over a grand on just one new microphone.

Not everyone has the budget to fork out that sort of cash, of course, or even several hundreds of pounds on a boutique ribbon mic for that matter.

Fortunately, that doesn't mean that you're limited to low-quality recording options. Whether you're in the market for an affordable vocal, instrument, or all-round microphone, you can now get excellent performance on a budget.

Here's the definitive list of what's available to buy today for less than £200. The mics are ordered from lowest- to highest-priced, so you can focus on the models that fit your budget.