25 of the best affordable microphones

£200 might sound like a lot of money, but when we're talking microphones, it really isn't. A high-end studio is more than likely to spend over a grand on just one new microphone.
Not everyone has the budget to fork out that sort of cash, of course, or even several hundreds of pounds on a boutique ribbon mic for that matter.
Fortunately, that doesn't mean that you're limited to low-quality recording options. Whether you're in the market for an affordable vocal, instrument, or all-round microphone, you can now get excellent performance on a budget.
Here's the definitive list of what's available to buy today for less than £200. The mics are ordered from lowest- to highest-priced, so you can focus on the models that fit your budget.
Samson Concert 88 Handheld
Type: Dynamic
Pattern: Cardioid
An inexpensive way to get the wireless vocal microphone job done but with some tonal limitations.
3 out of 5
sE Electronics Magneto
Type: Condenser
Polar pattern: Cardioid
For vocals, the Magneto supplies plenty of detail with quite a neutral character. There's an airy top end present but not over-emphasised, while lower end warmth is not quite as prominent as in some more expensive models. If you're on a tight budget, it offers good value for money.
3.5 out of 5
AKG D40
Type: Dynamic
Polar Pattern: Cardioid
The D40 will deliver come what may, no matter how noisy, crowded and sweaty the stage is.
4 out of 5
sE Electronics X1D
Type: Dynamic
Polar Pattern: Cardioid
An excellent and solidly built microphone that meets its remit well and happily goes beyond it.
4.5 out of 5
Shure MOTIV MV5
Type: Condenser
Polar pattern: Cardioid
The lightweight design and desktop stand make this perfect for podcasting, voiceovers and even a bit of instrument tracking.
4.5 out of 5
JZ Microphones GTR1
Type: Dynamic
Polar pattern: Cardioid
An affordable dynamic mic that can take care of all the tasks you'd use a 57 for, and then some. We like it.
4.5 out of 5
Shure PG Alta 98D and 181
Type: Condenser
Polar pattern: Cardioid
Simply put, these are affordable yet high-quality microphones which are equally at home on the stage as in the studio.
5 out of 5
AKG D 5
Type: Dynamic
Polar pattern: Supercardioid
A direct competitor to Shure’s famous SM58, this full and detailed dynamic microphone is a good choice if you want something that’s equally at home on the stage as it is in the studio. Its supercardioid pickup pattern helps tame feedback, too.
4.5 out of 5
Røde M3
Type: Condenser
Polar pattern: Cardioid
This inexpensive small-diaphragm condenser is an all-rounder, being equally good for recording vocals and instruments. It can also run off phantom power or a 9V battery, making it highly portable and a strong choice as a versatile first mic.
4 out of 5
Shure SM58
Type: Dynamic
Polar pattern: Cardioid
This affordable mic is a regular fixture on the live music scene, especially for vocals. This is due to its near-indestructible construction, internal pop filter and resistance to feedback. It’s also a good beginners’ mic for home recordists, especially male rock singers, though it lacks a little in the top end, rolling off at 15kHz.
Blue Microphones Nessie
Type: Condenser
Polar pattern: Cardioid
Keep one next to your computer and never be stuck when an idea strikes.
3.5 out of 5
Audio Technica AT2020 USB
Type: Condenser
Polar pattern: Cardioid
This USB mic offers a similar spec to the standard AT2020 but with the added benefit of a direct-to-computer connection. It offers tonal consistency across a wide dynamic range and has a subtle sweet spot, enhancing the upper mid-range and lower treble signals. As 'no fuss' as it gets, the AT2020 USB should appeal to podcasters and home musicians alike.
4 out of 5
Rode NT-USB
Type: Condenser
Polar pattern: Cardioid
The NT-USB is a very solidly built and classy-looking mic that offers more than your average ‘podcasting’ microphone. Bundled with a pop-shield and the obligatory tripod mount, this computer-friendly NT performs admirably with spoken voices and sung vocals.
4.5 out of 5
AKG D112 MkII
Type: Dynamic
Polar pattern: Cardioid
The MkII builds on the classic status of the original, with the integrated mic stand mount ensuring that the new D112 is definitely an improvement.
4 out of 5
JZ Mics HH1
Type: Dynamic
Polar pattern: Cardioid
The HH1 is brighter and lighter than many standard dynamic vocal mics, with obvious similarities to the Shure SM58. It has a stronger output of about +3dB in comparison to an SM58, which makes for an appreciably low noise result even with a quiet vocal/source.
4.5 out of 5
Neat Worker Bee
Type: Condenser
Polar pattern: Cardioid
Overall, this mic is aptly named - as a utility mic to have around in the studio it will be busy.
3.5 out of 5
Neat Bumblebee
Type: Condenser
Polar pattern: Cardioid
The Bumblebee not only looks ultra-cool, it's also an excellent plug-in-and-play recording solution.
4 out of 5
Shure MOTIV MV51
Type: Condenser
Polar pattern: Cardioid
The MV51 is a large capsule (25mm) cardioid condenser mic with audio interfacing, housed in a hefty metal grille-fronted case. It's another excellent performer from the Shure stable.
4 out of 5
IK Multimedia iRig Mic Studio
Type: Condenser
Polar pattern: Cardioid
The iRig Studio Mic sounds really good and 'just works' with any and all music-making platforms.
4.5 out of 5
Blue Microphones Spark Digital
Type: Condenser
Pattern: Cardioid
The Spark Digital certainly looks great, but it also has the sonic integrity to make it a serious home or mobile recording choice. There's no XLR output - Blue has plenty of other mics that do - but for Apple iOS devices especially, this mic comes highly recommended.
4.5 out of 5
AKG C1000 S
Type: Condenser
Polar pattern: Cardioid
A sound choice if you want a dependable and affordable all-round small-diaphragm condenser.
4 out of 5
sE Electronics X1T
Type: Valve condenser
Polar pattern: Cardioid
The X1T features the same handcrafted, gold-sputtered capsule as the original X1, but pairs it with analogue valve circuitry, courtesy of a switchable voltage power supply. The sound is airy and the bright character excels when recording acoustic guitars.
4 out of 5
sE Electronics X1 USB
Type: Condenser
Polar pattern: Cardioid
The X1 USB is aimed at voiceover, video presentation and singer/solo instrumentalist recording, and fits the bill on all counrs. It's a solid and self-contained solution for the lone recordist, and has a nice tone.
4 out of 5
AKG C5
Type: Condenser
Polar pattern: Cardioid
Quality build and performance from the microphone giant, this is a mic that will flatter a wide range of voices.
4.5 out of 5
Aston Mics Origin
Type: Condenser
Polar pattern: Cardioid
This UK-made mic delivers a natural and detailed sound across a wide variety of sources, and comes at a very fair price.
4.5 out of 5
