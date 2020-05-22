More

Tech analyst says he’s “100% confident” that Logic Pro is coming to iPad Pro

“It’s happening within the next year or so,” believes Jon Prosser

It’s been a big month for the Mac and music-making. First we saw the launch of Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which looks a great option for running a DAW on, and then came Logic Pro X 10.5, the biggest update in the software’s recent history. However, if respected tech analyst Jon Prosser is to be believed, there’s more good news to come.

As long ago as 22 April, he took to Twitter to claim that he’s now “100% confident” that not only Logic Pro X, but also Final Cut Pro X and development platform Xcode are coming to the iPad Pro.

You’ll note the caveats here - namely, that a lack of RAM in the iPad Pro (the current model has 6GB) will probably mean that this isn’t a straight desktop port - but it’s a startling claim nonetheless. 

As Prosser says, you can choose to trust him on this or not, but it’s possibly worth noting that, after assessing how accurate he’s been with previous Apple leaks, Apple Insider concluded that “his track record is spot-on”.

Thanks to the new features in iOS App Logic Remote - particularly the ability to trigger Live Loops - the iPad now has increased relevance for Logic Pro users, but a version of the DAW that runs exclusively on the iPad Pro would be something else. It would also help to add weight to Apple’s argument that it’s top-line tablet can replace your computer.

We shall see.

