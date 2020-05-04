Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro might hit the sweet spot for music production

Apple has unveiled a new version of its 13-inch MacBook Pro, and if you’re looking for a macOS music-making laptop , it could be a pretty compelling proposition.

Like the 16-inch MacBook Pro and new MacBook Air , this sports Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard - a big improvement on the typing surface that came before it - which offers 1mm of key travel and a physical Escape key.

You also get double the storage as standard in comparison to the previous 13-inch MacBook Pro - from 256GB to 1TB depending on which configuration you go for - and you can push the capacity up to 4GB if you wish.

• The best MacBook Pro deals 2020: get a great price on a new Apple laptop

• MacBook Pro vs Dell XPS 13: which laptop is best for music making?

• The 10 best laptops for music production 2020

There’s the option to spec a 10th-generation quad-core Core i5 processor, too, with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.1GHz. In comparison to a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a dual-core processor, performance is said to be 2.8 times faster. 80% faster graphics performance is also promised.

Other highlights include the option to spec up to 32GB of RAM (all models come with at least 8GB as standard) and a Retina display with True Tone technology.

With prices starting at $/£1,299, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro looks like a pretty good option for music makers, being significantly cheaper than the 16-inch model, and more powerful than the MacBook Air, which starts at just $/£300 less

Find out more on the Apple website.