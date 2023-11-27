I used to sell pianos and keyboards for a living - and with up to 80% off Yamaha, Roland, Kawai and Casio at Sweetwater, this sale is the best I’ve ever seen

Over the last few days, the internet has been awash with epic music-related deals and as today is Cyber Monday, the epic savings are showing no signs of slowing down. This year has been particularly kind to keyboard and piano players, with absolutely ridiculous deals on everything from Yamaha beginner keyboards to top-of-the-range Roland digital pianos and everything in between. Leading this piano -shaped charge is Sweetwater. The US music retail giant is currently offering up to 80% off in their Cyber Monday sale , and it includes a mind-blowing number of keyboards and pianos.

Now, before I worked at MusicRadar, writing about music gear for a living, I used to sell pianos and keyboards in a music store. So, I’ve used my background in music retail to come up with my pick of the very best Cyber Monday keyboard and piano deals from across this mammoth sale. Below, you’ll find my expert choices from a wide range of price categories and styles, so whether you’re a beginner looking for your first keyboard or an experienced player seeking a much-needed upgrade, you’ll find it here.

Yamaha PS500: Was $1,999.99 , now $1,599.99

Equipped with Yamaha’s 88-note GHS (Graded Hammer Standard) weighted keybed and premium samples of world-class CFX and Bösendorfer Imperial pianos this piano is stellar value at its normal price - it's a crazy deal with $400 off!

Roland RD-88: Was $1,299.99 , now $999.99

Roland's Zen-Core sound engine is one of the best around and that's why I finally recommend the Roland RD-88. This premium stage piano is easily one of the best-sounding instruments out there and with $300 off the price, you really can't go wrong.

Roland FP-30X: Was $799.99 , now $699

Roland's FP range is one of our favourites when it comes to affordable beginner-friendly instruments, so naturally, we get very excited when we see one with a healthy discount. Right now you can save $100 at Guitar Center.

Kawai CN29: Was $1,699 , now $999

The Kawai CN29 is a truly stunning home piano. From its superb sounds, effortless playability, charming good look and Bluetooth features this piano offers players a whole lot for a very modest price - and it's even better with $700 slashed off the price!

Yamaha P-145 B: Was £599 , now £499

Yamaha's P-45 was most definitely one of the most popular beginner pianos on the market, and the latest iteration builds on the previous generation but manages to shrink the model to an even more compact size, making it more portable. This unit is still firmly new, so we are surprised to see it discount for Cyber Monday. Read our full Yamaha P-145 review.

Roland RP30: Was $899.99 , now $699

The stylish RP30 is one of our favourite beginner home digital pianos. Featuring Roland's stand-out build quality, superb sounds and excellent feel, this is a total bargain at only $699.99 - save $200 at Sweetwater.

Casio Privia PX-870: Was $1,199 , now $999

With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, 19 additional tones and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners and with $200 off, you really can't go wrong.

Yamaha PSR-E373: Was $219.99 , now $179.99

When it comes to recommendations for beginner-friendly keyboards, we will always go straight for Yamaha. These keyboards are well-made, durable and most importantly sound great! Right now you can score 40% off the fabulous PSR-E373 at Guitar Center.