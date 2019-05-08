Superbooth 2019: SoundForce’s DCO puts a Roland Juno-60/106-style oscillator in your Eurorack rig

Superbooth 2019 : SoundForce is inviting you to inject a little Roland-esque oscillator goodness into your Eurorack setup with the launch of the DCO.

This ‘best of both worlds’ design offers analogue waveforms that are digitally controlled for extra stability. It features 10 faders that pay homage to classic Roland synths, while five sound sources are available (Saw, Pulse, Sub1, Sub2 and Noise). These can be mixed together using the faders and the Mix output jack.

Down the bottom you’ll find faders to control tuning, pulse width, pulse width modulation and FM.

The DCO is available for pre-order now from the SoundForce website. It costs €229 and will begin shipping in June.