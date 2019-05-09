Superbooth 2019: Polyend offers instant Eurorack Preset recall and a whole lot more besides

Superbooth 2019: Well, it turns out that Polyend hasn’t got a new drum machine in Berlin, but it does have three new Eurorack modules and an update for one of its existing products, so we’re not completely out of luck.

Pick of the pile has to be the Preset, which enables you to create, recall and sequence multiple output parameters (among other things). Press a button and you can recall up to nine different CV output values, and there are variable values per output. Up to 32 banks of 32 presets can be stored, and Polyend says that you can use the device to create your own custom grid controller.

Next up, there’s the Polyend Anywhere, which “sets your Eurorack system free” by letting you power your setup from a portable power bank. We’re told that a 20,000 mAh battery can power your system for a couple of hours, which seems reasonable.

Moving on, there’s also the Poly 2, which comes billed as “the ultimate MIDI to CV converter”. Also available standalone, this enables you to control your modular setup with any MIDI hardware or software device, and lets you set, save and recall parameter presets via an OLED display.

Finally, that update: the Medusa synth/sequencer is getting v2.0 firmware. This promises a refined grid workflow, new modulation options, an improved randomisation algorithm, a new set of wavetables and presets and more.

Find out more, in due course, on the Polyend website.