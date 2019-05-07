Superbooth 2019: Is Polyend about to announce a new drum machine?

Superbooth 2019 : It looks like Polyend is about to launch a new drum machine if this short teaser video is anything to go by.

There’s very little to go on and we’re not sure if we’re dealing with sampling, or synthesis, or both?

It does look as though we’ll be treated to similar sequencing capabilities that have been found on both the Seq controller and Medusa synth .

In the YouTube description, the Polish firm says that it has been working on some new things and invites us all to “please, come by and take a bite, have a taste.” at the show, which sounds rather enticing altogether.

Be sure to check back with us in a couple of days when we hope to bring you some video demos of the machine in action.