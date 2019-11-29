Squier Bullet Strats and Mustangs in the wild for just $120 this Black Friday

One of the best things about Black Friday is that the bargain prices on offer are perfect for those looking to begin their music making journey. Ergo, Black Friday = more musicians = a better world.

Take these two Squier Bullets, for example. Both are highly respectable starter options, and this weekend they're identically priced at $120.

The Squier Bullet Strat is perhaps the safest option, featuring a bolt-on maple neck with a 21-fret, 9.5"-radius Indian laurel fretboard, a vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge and die-cast tuners. And the red sparkle finish on offer here isn't too shabby.

The Mustang is a less mainstream option, but we'd be tempted to recommend its short 24" scale to total beginners. But, really, at these prices, you can't go wrong either way.

Squier Bullet Strat: just $120

An ideal instrument for beginners and students with a 25.5" scale, bolt-on maple neck with a 21-fret, 9.5"-radius Indian laurel fretboard, three traditional single-coil Strat pickups with a 5-way switch, and more-than-respectable build quality.

Squier Bullet Mustang: now only $119.99

Another highly respectable option for beginners, with a short 24" scale which will make getting up and running as easy as possible.

