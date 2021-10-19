Save up to $160 on these three gorgeous Fender Player Stratocasters at Guitar Center

Ask someone to think of an electric guitar, and nine times out of ten, they'll be thinking of a Fender Stratocaster. The Stratocaster is Fender's most iconic design, having set the benchmark for many other guitar manufacturers in the late '50s - and it still hits the spot just as well today. Luckily for you, being part of the Strat-players' club is easier and cheaper than you'd think - with Guitar Center dishing out Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocasters for only $699 as part of their Guitar-A-Thon sale.
Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon sale covers a wide range of electric guitars, guitar amps, acoustic guitars and other accessories, and some of the savings in store are frankly wild. For those who aren't Fender fans, there are deals on Gibson and Epiphone acoustics and electrics. For those who need an amp or a distortion pedal, there are big savings to be had there too.
Now, these aren't technically Black Friday guitar deals - but with Player Strat deals often making an appearance on the big day, we're hoping to see some even bigger savings then.
Keep your eyes on our Guitar Center Black Friday deals page for more offers from the instrument giant. We've got the latest early deals and news on our Black Friday music deals page too.