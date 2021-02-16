Save up to 50% on a new ukulele from Ukutune - prices from just $24.99

The humble ukulele has had a bit of a glow-up in recent years. They’re popping up on chart-topping albums and festival stages worldwide, so why shouldn’t you have a piece of the action too? If, like the rest of us, you’re in need of a Hawaiian retreat, these deals from Ukutune could be the next best thing. Ukutune is offering up to 50% off ukes, including this impressive UKR15 Concert Ukulele, currently enjoying a $75 discount.

The ukulele, usually aimed towards beginners due to its easy playability and diminutive size, has more recently become a popular choice for experienced musicians too. Whether you need to add that missing something to a recording, or just fancy learning something different, the uke could be the perfect instrument for you. Ukuleles come in a few different sizes, from soprano to baritone, so we’d recommend taking a look at our best ukuleles guide to help you find the right one.

These deals run until February 28 and you’ll need to use the discount codes below at checkout.

Ukutune UKR15 Concert Ukulele: was $249.98, now $174.99

The UKR15 is a fantastic pro-level uke. The solid Engelmann spruce top and Caidie back and sides produce a crisp, bright tone with balanced low end, fit for any recording session or live performance. The intricate inlay and florentine cutaway add to the impressive look of this instrument, with the cutaway allowing for easy upper fret access when required. Use the code NEWUKE at the checkout to get 30% off. View Deal

Ukutune UKS1 Soprano Ukulele: was $49.98, now $24.99

Ukutune’s UKS1 is a beginner-friendly instrument, but is by no means ‘cheap’. A sapele mahogany body provides this little uke with a big tone, that will make you want to play for hours. Perfect for those that are just getting started, this uke comes with a free padded bag and a spare set of Aquila nylgut strings. Save 50% with the code SDUKS until February 28th. View Deal