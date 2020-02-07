Save up to 50% in Music & Art’s massive musical instrument sale: ukuleles, guitars, violins, clarinets and more

The January sales might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get hold of top musical instrument bargains. From now until February 29th, instrument and orchestra retailer Music & Arts is offering big discounts off a range of gear, from ukuleles and guitars, to drums and instrument cases.
This promotion should be particularly appealing to anyone looking to get started playing music as there are loads of great beginner level instruments up for grabs.
If you're more of an orchestral musician, there's money to be saved on violins and cellos, plus brass and woodwind instruments too.
Full details and discount codes
40% off guitars and ukuleles. Use code FORTY
With your choice of almost 80 ukes, electric/acoustic guitars and basses, plus with 40% discount and prices starting from $29.95, you’re sure to find something you like in this line-up.View Deal
- The sound of summer: the best ukuleles for all budgets
- Our pick of the best electric guitars available today
- These are the best acoustic guitars right now
20% off drum kits and accessories. Use code TWENTY
From cowbells and drum thrones to drumsticks and practice pads, there are plenty of useful accessories and gadgets for drummers in this sale.View Deal
- Looking for a new kit? These are the best drum sets right now
- Power up with the best electronic drum sets
- Explore the best drumsticks for all budgets
50% off bags and cases. Use code BAG50
Investing in adequate protection is just as important as having the right gear, and this half price guitar and drum case sale is not to be missed!View Deal
Get 15% off select instruments. Use code 15OFF
If you play orchestral, brass or woodwind, then this discount is for you. Enjoy 15% of a selection of horns, violins, clarinets and more.View Deal