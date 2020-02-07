Save up to 50% in Music & Art’s massive musical instrument sale: ukuleles, guitars, violins, clarinets and more

The January sales might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get hold of top musical instrument bargains. From now until February 29th, instrument and orchestra retailer Music & Arts is offering big discounts off a range of gear, from ukuleles and guitars , to drums and instrument cases .

This promotion should be particularly appealing to anyone looking to get started playing music as there are loads of great beginner level instruments up for grabs.

If you're more of an orchestral musician, there's money to be saved on violins and cellos, plus brass and woodwind instruments too.

Full details and discount codes

40% off guitars and ukuleles. Use code FORTY

With your choice of almost 80 ukes, electric/acoustic guitars and basses, plus with 40% discount and prices starting from $29.95, you’re sure to find something you like in this line-up.View Deal