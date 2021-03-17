Save up to 20% off podcasting and streaming gear in the Guitar Center sale: brands include Focusrite, AKG and SSL

Create Capture Share is the rather apt name of the latest Guitar Center sale event, offering budding podcasters, streamers, content creators and musicians up to 20% off studio equipment from the likes of Focusrite, Sterling Audio, AKG and many more.

Whether you are a seasoned pro looking to upgrade your existing set-up or a beginner looking to take your first steps into the wide world of home recording, you’ll be sure to find something that takes your fancy. If you’re in the market for new studio headphones, an audio interface or a microphone upgrade, there’s plenty of cash to be saved right now.

AKG C214 microphone: Was $399, now $349, save $49

Designed as a cost-effective alternative to the legendary C414, this incredibly well-built microphone is perfect for capturing the nuances in vocal or acoustic guitar performances and even capable of handling high-pressure sounds such as amplified guitars and drums. This is a must-have for any home studio. View Deal

M-Audio BX3 Graphite 3.5" monitors: Was $119.99, now $89

A great pair of studio monitors can really up your mixing game and the M-Audio BX3 is a great place to start. Loaded with 3.5" carbon fibre low-frequency drivers and 1" silk-dome tweeters, the BX3 Graphite monitors produce a rather impressive sound for their budget price. View Deal

Harbinger L1402FX-USB mixer: Was $249.99, now £149.99

Do you find yourself crying out for more channels when recording at home? Well maybe the Harbinger L1402FX-USB 14-channel mixer is just what you’re looking for. This 14 channel USB mixer has 8 mic preamps, 2 assignable AUX busses and a 3-band EQ, as well as built-in digital effects. What more do you need? View Deal

Solid State Logic SSL 2 USB interface: $229.99 , now $199.99

Is your current interface due an upgrade? Well, it may be a perfect time to grab yourself the incredibly popular Solid State Logic SSL 2 interface. Built with premium components found on their legendary studio consoles, there really is no better way to get that iconic sound quality at home, especially with 30 bucks knocked off the price.View Deal

Sterling Audio ST155 microphone: Was $199.99, now $169.99

A good quality large-diaphragm condenser microphone can really bring your vocal recordings to life. The Sterling Audio ST155 certainly impresses with its warm and articulate sound and robust build quality. This is definitely a microphone to consider if you’re looking to upgrade your current set-up. View Deal

This fantastic deal also extends to MIDI keyboards, video equipment and even recording software. The offer ends March 24th, so be quick to make sure you grab yourself a bargain.

