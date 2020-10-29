Save hundreds of dollars on premium software from FXpansion, East West, McDSP and more at Pro Audio Star

If there’s one thing we love about the impending Black Friday music deals, it’s that we’re pretty much guaranteed some incredible discounts on music-making software. Plus, thanks to the fact that there’s no physical product to be shipped these days, there’s zero wait-time to get our hands on the ‘gear’.

That said, we haven’t even hit the shopping event of the year yet, and Pro Audio Star is already coming out with its guns blazing, dropping some crazy pre-Black Friday plugin and software deals on premium titles from FXpansion, East West, McDSP and more, with up to 70% discount on some products.

There's a long old list on the site, but we’ve gone through what’s on offer to select some of the best prices we’ve found in the promotion. So, if you’re after new effects, add-on packs or complete virtual instruments this winter, check out the deals below.

Quantum Leap Piano Platinum bundle | Was $399, now $212

Every DAW has a sampled piano in it these days, but as one of the cornerstones of any producer’s toolbox, we’d suggest that everyone needs at least one premium piano virtual instrument. This sampled piano collection gives you four: a Steinway, Bösendorfer 290, a Bechstein D-280 and a Yamaha C7. There are three mic positions on each, as well as ambience impulses. At almost half price, this deal is the cheapest quartet of pianos you’re likely to see!View Deal

McDSP Plugins 6050 Ult. Ch. Strip Native V6| $199 , now $49

The 6050 Ultimate Channel Strip from McDSP gives you access to over 25 modules, which can be combined into the plugin's virtual rack to build your dream signal path. There's everything from EQ to saturation, overdrive, filtering and dynamics, making this a serious channel strip for a third of its regular price!View Deal

East West Fab Four Guitars, Bass, Drums, Keys & Amps

Was $299, now $159.60

This collection of virtual instruments gives you the sound of the 60s in one package. Covering guitars, bass, drums and keys, Beatles engineer Ken Scott set out to recreate the classic sound using era-correct hardware and recording techniques. If you're lacking a decent set of core sounds, look no further!View Deal

McDSP Plugins Everything Pack HD v6.4 | $2,449 , now $999

McDSP features heavily in Pro Audio Star's sale, but if you don't feel like selecting individual plugins, here's a way of getting them all! The Everything Pack has had almost $1,500 slashed of its price, so you can get the 24-plugin deal for just under $1,000. View Deal