Save $60 on Toontrack’s EZdrummer 2: one of the best drum plugins gets a thumping Black Friday discount

Want to create realistic drum parts in your DAW? Toontrack’s EZdrummer 2 is the answer. A firm favourite among producers around the globe, it will quickly become one of your go-to plugins, and it’s being offered at a skin-ripping $89 over the Black Friday weekend.

EZdrummer 2 makes creating convincingly realistic drum tracks an amazingly straightforward process. The search engine, Song Track and Track Creator work very well indeed, and the superb groove editing setup gives super-fast results.

Even at the regular price of $149 this would be a great buy, but factor in that $60 saving and you’re looking at an outright bargain.