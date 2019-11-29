Save $60 on Toontrack’s EZdrummer 2: one of the best drum plugins gets a thumping Black Friday discount

Want to create realistic drum parts in your DAW? Toontrack’s EZdrummer 2 is the answer. A firm favourite among producers around the globe, it will quickly become one of your go-to plugins, and it’s being offered at a skin-ripping $89 over the Black Friday weekend.
EZdrummer 2 makes creating convincingly realistic drum tracks an amazingly straightforward process. The search engine, Song Track and Track Creator work very well indeed, and the superb groove editing setup gives super-fast results.
Even at the regular price of $149 this would be a great buy, but factor in that $60 saving and you’re looking at an outright bargain.
Toontrack EZdrummer 2:
$149 $89 at Plugin Boutique
Creating high-quality drum tracks is super simple with EZdrummer 2, a plugin that enables you to spend less time programming and more time playing. This $60 discount makes it an even more attractive proposition.View Deal