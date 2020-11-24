Save $300 on a 61-key Vox Continental organ - huge Black Friday discount on a rock legend reborn

From the psychedelic rock of The Doors and proto-heavy metal of Iron Butterfly, right up to present-day hits from the likes of Arctic Monkeys and George Ezra, the Vox Continental is one of the most iconic keyboards in rock. Now, thanks to this ace Black Friday music deal from Sweetwater, you can bag a Vox Continental 61-key performance keyboard - with a stand included - for $300 off its normal price.

The current version of the Vox Continental features digital touchscreen drawbars for super-speedy manipulation of your organ sounds. As well as this, there's the side-mounted Bend lever, built-in effects including reverb, tremolo, phaser, wah, delay and more. There's an overdrive circuit too, powered by Nutube technology for organic, vintage-sounding overdrives.

Vox Continental 61-key performance keyboard: $1,699, $1,399

But the sounds don't just stop at vintage organ patches. The Continental includes over 150 presets ranging from grand pianos, electric pianos, Clavinet, synth sounds and more to get you through your gig. It even comes complete with a sturdy-yet-retro-looking stand to complete the package.

