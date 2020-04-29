Save $100 on Tascam TH-300X studio headphones and buy today for $49.99

If you're looking to invest in a new set of headphones for recording, or just want to step up for your music listening, you can now do it for a bargain price with Musician's Friend's $100 off deal on the Tascam TH-300X closed-back mixing headphones. Yours today for just $49.99 including shipping.

TASCAM's TH-300X provides the clear, balanced sound with their large-diameter drivers for studio work, offering plenty of bass response, and accurate treble that will deliver for a range of needs.

The included 1/8"-to-1/4" adapter with gold connectors makes them ideal for a wide range of professional gear.

And although they're designed recording and mixing, they'll be great for general music listening needs too.

Order today with shipping included – Musician's Friend offers free shipping to the 48 Contiguous US States.