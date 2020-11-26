Save big on Ernie Ball Slinky guitar string triple-packs this Black Friday!

It's not just the big-ticket items that get the chop in the Black Friday guitar deals - you can make a chunky saving on the smaller items you'll use all year round too, as with this Black Friday Guitar Center deal offering over 40% off a huge range of Ernie Ball triple-pack guitar strings.

Guitar Center has slashed the price on triple-pack across the Ernie Ball range, with Power Slinky, Nickel Hybrid Slinky, Mega Slinky, Turbo Slinky and many more sets reduced from their regular multi-pack price of $16.47 down to just $9.99. Check your preferred gauge and start saving now!

Ernie Ball Slinky triple-packs: Was, $16.47, now $9.99

Ernie Ball's Slinky series strings are the go-to wires of choice for many guitarists thanks to their durable, consistent design and longevity in the tone department. Guitar Center's deal price sees 10 of Ernie Ball's most popular Slinky nickel-wound sets reduced to just $9.99 for a triple pack. Choose from the Extra Slinky (8-38) up to Power Slinky (11-48), with plenty of hybrid and half-gauge sets in between.View Deal

The following string triple packs have been reduced from to just $9.99 for Black Friday. Click to head straight to your preferred model:

